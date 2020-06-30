A Pennsylvania man allegedly exchanged nude photos with an Elkhart County juvenile two years ago.
Sean McGoff, 29, Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, was charged locally with a Level 5 felony count of child solicitation, two Level 6 felony counts of possession of child pornography and two other Level 6 felony counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
Nappanee police began investigating in November 2018 and heard accusations that McGoff met the youth, who was under 14 at the time, on an online game that August, and they began texting and calling each other via Facebook, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case. McGoff also allegedly posed as a 16-year-old boy named Sean Hopkins who lived in Florida.
During their conversations, McGoff allegedly sent lewd images and convinced the youth to also send nude photos to him. They also allegedly conversed about McGoff coming to Indiana to meet the youth for sex, according to the affidavit.
About a year later, Nappanee police tracked the IP address McGoff used to message the youth to his mother’s home in Pennsylvania. A detective there interviewed McGoff in May.
Nappanee police found the two spent 716 hours on calls through Facebook Messenger, according to the affidavit.
The case was filed Tuesday in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
CHILD PORN CHARGE
An Elkhart man faces accusations he tried to get a teenager to send him nude photos online earlier this year.
Adam Wanke, 43, is charged with a Level 6 felony count of possession of child pornography.
Wanke allegedly messaged a 16-year-old through Facebook and asked to trade pictures around Feb. 28. He also allegedly sent a lewd photo and message to the teen, according to Elkhart County police in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
During their conversation, Wanke learned the teen’s age and revealed his, to which the teen pointed out he was behaving illegally, the affidavit shows.
“Are you stupid you can go to jail,” the teen is quoted as stating in a message.
The teen’s father eventually took over the Facebook conversation and told Wanke he was reporting the incident to police, the affidavit shows.
Investigators interviewed Wanke in May.
The case was filed Friday in Elkhart County Superior Court 3. A warrant for Wanke’s arrest was also issued.
CHILD MOLESTING
Yen Banegas Ramos, 38, of Elkhart is charged with two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of child molesting.
According to the accusations, Banegas Ramos inappropriately touched a child under 10 years old multiple times at a house in Elkhart. The investigation began after police responded to a molestation report in November 2019, Elkhart County police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
The case was filed Monday in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
PUBLIC NUDITY
• Clay Norris, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a neighbor told him a naked person broke the light in front of his house in the 1000 block of South 10th Street around 9:50 p.m. Monday.
• Goshen police received a report about a public nudity incident in the 600 block of South Fifth Street around 3:25 p.m. Monday.
ARRESTS
• Jorge Villanueva, 49, 1977 Elkhart Road, Ligonier, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 68000 block of U.S. 33 in Goshen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Alexandria Harrington, 28, 1238 Waurika Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash in the area of Ind. 119 and Ind. 19 near Wakarusa around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
• Joshua Arterbery, 38, 23148 Mary Dale Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop in the 17000 block of Ind. 4 at 10:38 a.m. Sunday. He was released pending a court date.
• David McNeal, 51, 16 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of South Eighth Street and East Reynolds Street at 6:25 p.m. Sunday. He was booked into the county jail.
• David Kuhl, 29, 405 1/2 E. Jefferson St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while at 409 E. Jefferson St. He was booked into the county jail.
• Andrew Vanhorn, 31, 1014 N. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indiana and Wilden avenues at 3:05 a.m. Monday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Ashton R. Sandhal, 325 Fillmore St., Bronson, Michigan, was arrested by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a personal injury crash at 8933 E. 300 N. Sunday afternoon. He was booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
• Wesley A. Wright, 499 S. Forrester Road, LaPorte, and Adam G. Edmondson, 1230 Weller Ave., LaPorte, were both arrested by LaGrange County police on charges of battery after officers were called to the public access site at Nasby Dam, 5500 E. 300 North, LaGrange, at 5:38 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a fight. They were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
BATTERY
A 16-year-old juvenile allegedly attacked and injured two officers after Elkhart County police responded to a report of juveniles being destructive at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Kevin Deary, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police around 4:45 p.m. Monday his identity was used to file for unemployment benefits.
• Jay Warstler, New Paris, reported to Goshen police around 4:20 p.m. Monday unauthorized transactions were made to his bank account.
• Holly Province, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a check from her employer was stolen and cashed around 12:40 p.m. Monday.
• Jane Schmucker, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police two gas canisters were stolen from the rear of her home sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 6:45 a.m. Sunday.
• Mark Seeley, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Friday an animal was stolen from a home, 60324 Missouri Ave., on June 12.
• Jennifer Wright, Goshen, told Goshen police several items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at 2613 Caragana Court at 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
Rebekah Kerschner reported to Elkhart County police seeing three males opening mailboxes as they drove in the area of Bloomingdale Drive in Bristol around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
BURGLARY
Elkhart County police received a report of a burglary at Pinnacle Fleet, 13927 C.R. 4, in Bristol that occurred sometime between June 23 and 11:55 p.m. Saturday.
CRASH
A 28-year-old woman was involved in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 6 east of C.R. 123 around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police reported. Investigators are awaiting toxicology results.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Abey Bonifield, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at 1375 Park 33 Blvd. Around 8:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
• Elkhart County police reported a car struck and damaged a buried Comcast Cable box, 1305 W. Vistula St., in Bristol around 4 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the car left the scene before police arrived.
• Jose Duenez, Walkerton, told Goshen police a vehicle collided with his vehicle while it was parked at 206 Johnston St. and then left without exchanging information. A report was taken.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued trespassing warnings to two people at Miller Event Center, 2408 Eisenhower Drive North, around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
