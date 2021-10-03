A McDonald’s employee was reportedly battered while on the job in Goshen on Saturday.
Mario Garcia Flores, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered by a woman while he worked at McDonald’s, 1706 Elkhart Road, around 9 a.m.
Garcia Flores was not injured and refused medical treatment, police said.
CRASHES
• A pedalcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Elkhart on Saturday morning.
Jared McCain, Elkhart, was riding a pedalcycle east on Old U.S. 33 when it was struck from behind by a vehicle near Tower Road around 7:35 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
The driver of the other vehicle left the scene after the collision, police said.
McCain was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to be treated for a possibly broken back and other injuries, the release shows.
• A pickup truck driven by Frank Grove, Nappanee, collided with the rear of a grain trailer being hauled by a tractor driven by Braden Hurst, New Paris, on C.R. 50 near C.R. 13 around 8:25 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Grove and a passenger in his truck, Douglas Graham of Nappanee, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for head injuries, police said.
Hurst did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Ashley Beachy, 37, 64712 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a legend drug following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and Missouri Ave. around 8:35 p.m. Saturday. Beachy was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Justin Wissman, 37, 111 E. Pike St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of public nudity after police said he behaved inappropriately in the 3300 block of Elkhart Road around 5:25 p.m. Saturday.
• Rafael Amayo Andrade, 20, 1117 Princeton Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol after police said he was found sleeping on the hood of a car in the parking lot of 2624 Peddler’s Village Road around 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Police said Amayo Andrade was also found with some cocaine, and a possession of cocaine charge was forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review, according to a report.
• Robert Warren, 36, 320 Queen St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Third and Pike streets around 9:25 p.m. Friday.
• Zachary Barker, 31, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of public intoxication after police responded to reports of disturbances at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 7 p.m. Friday.
• Horacio Hernandez, 34, 712 S. 10th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash after police said he ran from the scene of a two-vehicle collision at Lincolnway East and East Reynolds Street around 10:20 a.m. Friday. Hernandez was released with a citation to appear in court.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Hannah Boord, Nappanee, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 12:20 p.m. Saturday.
• James Berry, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a crash at 403 Post Road around 2:50 p.m. Friday. The driver of one of the vehicles left the scene without stopping to exchange information, according to the report.
• Rochelle Chiddister, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a crash at Kercher Road and Sourwood Drive around 12:15 p.m. Friday. Chiddister told police the driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Mark Baumann, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at a home, 418 Constitution Ave., around 7:40 a.m. Saturday.
• Christopher Bontrager, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at a home, 109 W. Douglas St., sometime early Friday morning.
THEFTS
• Staff at Martin’s Supermarket reported to Goshen police a woman was taking aluminum cans from recycling bins behind the store, 1527 Bashor Road, around 5:10 a.m. Saturday.
• Staff at Rightway Auto Credit reported to Goshen police Friday a fuse box was stolen from a car at the business, 2600 Elkhart Road, sometime in January.
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT WITH A MINOR
Goshen Police were made aware at 3:39 p.m. Saturday of sexual misconduct with a minor that occurred within the city limits.
