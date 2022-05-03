Police News: May 3, 2022

ARRESTS
• Joseph Suseland, 37, 61108 C.R. 17, Lot 66, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a valid St. Joseph County warrant during an investigation at his home at 11:53 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Loretta Falin, 53, 56132 Dana Drive, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana after officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 11:43 a.m. Sunday to investigate an unrelated vehicle accident. She was released at the scene pending a court date.
• Eathan Harter, 27, 1505 Locust St., Apt. 207, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on C.R. 10, east of Ash Road, Granger, at 2:12 a.m. Saturday.
• Leonel Gomez, 28, homeless, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Main Street and Hively Avenue, Elkhart, at 3:32 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Patricia Pierce contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:59 p.m. Sunday to report that a white passenger car had struck her vehicle while at the intersection of C.R. 6 and C.R. 17, Elkhart, and then fled the scene.
• Casey Murray contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:31 p.m. Sunday to report that a gray GMC Sierra had crashed into his vehicle while at the intersection of C.R. 17 and C.R. 14 and then fled the scene heading north on C.R. 17.
THEFTS
• Lester Miller, 11197 C.R. 24, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:19 a.m. Thursday to report that someone stole his Borden trash can from his property sometime between 9 and 11:30 a.m. March 29.
• Brett Riggs and Kimberly Watkins contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:20 p.m. Sunday to report that items and cash were stolen from their unlocked vehicles while they were parked at 29635 C.R. 10, Elkhart, sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Sunday.
BURGLARIES
• Edwin Howleit, 1207 S. Main St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:42 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole a television, sound bar and Android cellphone from a property at 58690 Ravenwood Blvd., Elkhart, at around 11 p.m. April 12.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Isaac Juarez Cruz, 3002 Marshwood Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:42 p.m. Sunday to report that he returned home to find that one of the doors to his residence had been opened sometime during the overnight hours.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Michael Stutzman, a representative of Team Spirit Trailers, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:20 a.m. Friday to report that someone shot a hole in his trailer while it was parked at 25855 Miner Road, Elkhart, sometime between 1 p.m. Wednesday and 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
STRUCTURE FIRE
• The Goshen police and fire departments were called to 816 S. 10th St., Goshen, at 11:26 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a structure fire. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and fire investigators do not suspect arson at this time.
