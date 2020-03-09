Goshen police made a number of arrests over the weekend, including one involving a driver whose vehicle was struck by a train.
Police reported the vehicle became stuck on railroad tracks in the 500 block of East Lincoln Avenue and was then struck by a train. Goshen police report the crash occurred at 5:34 a.m. Saturday and that the occupants of the vehicle had left it prior to a train striking the vehicle.
Police arrested the driver, Marie Mendoza-Medina, 23, 617 McDonald St., rear apartment, Elkhart, on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ARRESTS
• Kyle Boling, 23, 1010 N. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic battery. Goshen police report Boling reportedly battered a 65-year-old male. The victim refused medical attention, according to the police report.
• Dakeyonna J. Meux, 24, 1011 Bontrager Ave., Apt. 8, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 7:07 p.m. on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a passenger under the age of 18. The arrest occurred in the Target parking lot, according to the police report. Meux was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
• A driver and his passenger were arrested by Goshen police at 1:01 a.m. Saturday at Clinton Street and Riverside Boulevard.
Police said they arrested Jason Hostetler, 18, 17934 C.R. 42, Goshen, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A 17-year-old male passenger was arrested on charges of illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and possession of marijuana.
Police reported Hostetler was released pending a court date and the juvenile was released to his parent.
• Two people were taken to the Elkhart County Jail Saturday morning after being arrested by Goshen police.
Nelson Bonds, 54, 1016 S. Second St., Elkhart and Annette Barnhart, 49, homeless, were stopped by police at College Avenue and Lincolnway. Bonds was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while his license was suspended. Barnhart was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needles.
• Tony Van Pave, 33, 1124 Princeton St., Apt. B, Elkhart, was arrested at 3:07 p.m. by Goshen police at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. Pave was arrested on a charge of theft and released pending a court date. Pave, as well as Susan Keosay, 28, of the same address, were also given trespass warnings at the store.
• Jacob Davis, 19, 212 S. Fifth St., was arrested by Goshen police Saturday at 5:24 p.m. on chares of illegal consumption and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor and public intoxication. Police reported they were called to the intersection of Lincolnway East and College Avenue on a report of a person walking in the street and almost being struck by passing cars.
Davis was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Russell Hall, 53, 707 S. Green Road, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of a firearm without a license after a traffic stop Saturday at 9:13 p.m. Police said they stopped Hall at Elkhart and Green roads for a traffic violation.
Hall was cited and released pending a court date.
• Ramiro Rodriguez, 29, 307 Dalman Ave., Fort Wayne, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:06 a.m. Sunday after a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Elkhart Road. Police said they arrested Rodriguez on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Goshen police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old Warsaw man. Police reported that at 6:49 a.m. Saturday they were contacted by Devin Gerding, Warsaw, that his father, who was not identified in the police report, had died while on the way to Goshen Hospital. No location of the death was given by police.
VANDALISM
• Goshen police were called to the 500 block of South Second Street Friday morning on a report of graffiti painted on a sidewalk. Police said they found letters spray-painted on the sidewalk.
• Christian Steinbrunner of Goshen told Goshen police Saturday that someone damaged her vehicle’s window while the vehicle was parked at 112 E. Lincoln Ave.
VEHICLE FIRE
Goshen police report the city’s firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 10:13 p.m. Friday behind 105 N. Indiana Ave.
GUNSHOTS REPORTED
Goshen police responded Friday at 11:37 p.m. Friday to Brookside Manor after the sounds of gunshots were reported. Police said they did not find any evidence that shots had been fired.
ASSAULTS
• A 42-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 12:30 p.m. Friday that she had been battered by someone she knows. Police reported the woman received minor injuries and refused medical attention.
• Kristina Aguillon-Vega reported to Goshen police a juvenile was battered by another juvenile at a C.R. 17 address at 4:19 p.m. Friday. Another woman reported to Goshen police at 4:41 p.m. Friday that her child had been battered that day by two females while riding on a school bus at the same C.R. 17 address.
• Two adult females reported to Goshen police Saturday that their father had molested them in 2010.
• A 23-year-old female reported to Goshen police Sunday at 12:12 a.m. that another female had battered her at a residence on Springfield Drive. Police reported the victim said she was injured in the incident but the report does not indicate if she sought medical treatment.
CRASHES
• Charlene Vincent reported to Goshen police Friday at 2:02 p.m. that her vehicle was struck from behind by a pickup truck at the intersection of Lincolnway East and Eisenhower Drive. Vincent said the driver of the pickup fled the scene without providing information.
• Eugene L. Gay, 90, Goshen, received lacerations to his hand at 3:20 p.m. Saturday when his car left C.R. 18 and struck a utility pole.
Elkhart County police report Gay was driving west on C.R. 18 and was attempting to turn south onto C.R 115 when the crash occurred. The police report states Gay was driving too fast to negotiate the curve and his vehicle went off the west edge of C.R. 115 before striking the pole. Gay was not cited.
THEFTS
• Crystal Ankrom reported to Goshen police Saturday that someone burglarized her storage unit at 3031 Peddler’s Village Road. Police did not report if anything was stolen.
• Tasha Combs told Goshen police Saturday that some of her belongings were stolen from her vehicle that day while the vehicle was parked at 309 S. Eighth St.
• Gameze Neer, Leesburg, reported to Goshen police a theft occurred Saturday at her business at 1100 Chicago Ave.
TRESPASSING
A 63-year-old man was issued a trespass warning at 708 E. Jefferson St. Saturday afternoon after a burglary was reported. Police said no burglary occurred but they did issue the warning.
CAT BITE
• Police were called to Goshen Hospital Saturday on a report that Ryan Hoff had been bitten on his hand by a cat. Hoff suffered puncture wounds to his hand, police reported.
