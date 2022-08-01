THEFTS
• Joseph Simmons reported to Goshen city police at 9:25 p.m. Sunday the theft of his truck by someone while he was inside Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road.
• Bryce Bender reported to Goshen city police that his lawnmower was stolen from his property at 10:11 p.m. in the 900 block of South 12th Street.
• Angela Halper reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone stole her debit card from her home in the 50000 block of Pine Drive, Middlebury, and withdrew about $300 worth of cash and goods from two different stores at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday.
• Wanda Lane reported to Elkhart County deputies that between July 23 and Thursday, someone she knew stole property from her apartment in the Arbors at Riverbend of Osceola.
• John Cotrel reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone drilled a hole in the gas tank of his truck while he was at Mobile Climate Control, 17106 Ind. 4, Goshen, and drained all the gas out at 7:28 p.m. Thursday.
• Victoria Brown reported to Elkhart County deputies the theft of $600 from her child support card between July 26 and Saturday. The card was taken from her home in the 30000 block of Carroll Avenue, Elkhart.
• Rachel Mikell reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone ran away from home in the 50000 block of Vista Boulevard and stole $1,600 in jewelry from her between 10:30 a.m. and 3:35 p.m. Saturday.
• Steven Slauf reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred in the 1000 block of Goshen Avenue between July 27 and July 28.
• Fazoli's, 1248 N. Nappanee St., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart city police theft between July 25 and July 29.
• David Kline reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred in the 2000 block of Cassopolis Street between 8:30 a.m. Thursday and 12:15 p.m. Friday.
• Shirley Meyer reported to Elkhart city police auto theft that occurred in the 200 block of South Main Street, Elkhart, between 3:15 and 4 p.m. Friday.
• Heather Goossens reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred in the 1500 block of Cottonwood Drive between 9 a.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday.
• Allyssa Huser reported an auto theft in the 2000 block of West Franklin Street, Elkhart between 1:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday.
• Cavalie Hawkins reported to Elkhart city police being the victim of auto theft at Old Farm Apartments between 9 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday.
• Wal-Mart staff at 175 C.R. 6., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart city police an incident of shoplifting that occurred 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
• Sharonda Grayson reported to Elkhart city police a theft in the 1000 block of Locust Street between 11 a.m. Friday 4 p.m. Saturday.
• Sunshine Lee reported to Elkhart city police that a theft occurred in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
BURGLARY
• Grant Wills reported to Goshen city police Sunday the theft of multiple items out of his garage and vehicle overnight in the 1000 block of Mayfield Drive. Later on, the individuals used cards stolen from Wills to purchase items.
• Rhonda Wilson reported to Elkhart County deputies that two individuals entered her home in the 20000 block of Himebaugh Avenue, Elkhart, while she was sleeping, at 10:39 p.m. Thursday.
• Timothy Klenk reported that someone broke into his barn in the 20000 block of C.R. 24., Elkhart, and attempted to steal items at 11:42 p.m. Thursday.
• Kenwood Toy reported to Elkhart city police being the victim of a burglary in the 1000 block of Princeton Street between 8:30 p.m. and 9:05 Sunday.
FORGERY | FRAUD
• Kharyzma Williams reported to Elkhart County deputies that a customer to Flavor Freeze North, 1628 E. Bristol St., Elkhart, paid using a counterfeit $100 bill around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Cheryl Gumbis reported being the victim of fraud in the 1800 block of Mediterranean Avenue between April 30 and Saturday to Elkhart city police.
• Nancy Rivera Rios reported to Elkhart city police being the victim of cred card fraud in the 100 block of North Elkhart Avenue at about 8 p.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Mickey Hahn reported to Goshen city police Sunday that someone deliberately damaged his vehicle overnight in the 200 block of South Ninth Street.
• Dennis Wright of the Goshen Parks Department reported to Goshen city police at 5:49 a.m. Sunday that the men’s bathroom sink at Allan Kauffman Park, 212 Prospect Ave., was damaged by someone.
PUBLIC NUDITY
Adam Lewis, 42, homeless and of Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of public nudity after officers responded to a call at 7:58 a.m. Sunday regarding a driver slumped at the wheel in the 1500 block of Bashor Road.
FOUND BICYCLES
Lon Wright reported finding two bicycles on the corner of Thistles Court and Kershner Lane around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.