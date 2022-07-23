An Elkhart man's foot was partially severed in a crash at the railroad tracks along North Cottage Avenue, near East Clinton Street in Goshen at 5:11 p.m. Friday.
According to a report from Goshen police, Eric Conrad, 52, Elkhart, was driving over the railroad tracks and that was the last he remembered. The officer stated in his report that when he arrived he found a 2011 MD50QT-5 moped lying on its side, consistent with an accident, on the southwest side of the railroad tracks. The driver, Conrad, was lying near the road with a partially severed left foot. Conrad was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for his injuries.
ARRESTS
• Bobby Lipsey, 38, 699 Hawthorn St., Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:04 a.m. Saturday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and driving without ever having obtained a driver's license. He was stopped by police near 11th and Douglas streets for a traffic violation and having false plates on his vehicle, police reported. He was allegedly intoxicated and was arrested. Lipsey was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Arial Mcardle, 25, 4924 Lester Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:25 a.m. Saturday during a traffic stop for speeding on charges of battery on a police officer, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana. he was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• A short foot pursuit led to the arrest of a Goshen man at 12:08 p.m. Friday. Arrested was Bryan Johnson, 32. According to a report from Goshen police, Johnson was in the 1300 block of Baker Avenue when he was found to have active warrants for his arrest through Elkhart County on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. Johnson reportedly fled from police but was soon caught and arrested. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail on a charge of resisting law enforcement, along with the warrants.
THEFTS
• Kyle Jakubowicz, Goshen, reported the theft of a catalytic converter to Goshen police at 9:43 a.m. Friday. The theft occurred in the 1000 block of Lincolnway East.
• Joshua Oswald, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:39 p.m. Friday that both of his vehicles were broken into while parked in the 100 block of Canal St.
CHILD FOUND
A 5-year-old boy was found by Goshen police unsupervised on North Main Street at 6:06 p.m. Friday. Police stated in their report they found his home and released the child to a guardian. Department of Child Services was contacted.