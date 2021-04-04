Local police arrested several people over the weekend, including a woman who struck a man while allegedly driving drunk.
• Anna Lara, 27, 19129 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash after police responded to an incident where a man, Jorge Luis Aguilar Romo, 28, Goshen, was struck by a vehicle in the 900 block of South 15th Street around 8:05 p.m. Saturday. The man was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for a foot injury, police said in a report.
• Joseph Garrison, 41, 28523 C.R. 50, Nappanee, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. The report doesn’t state whether Garrison was jailed or released with a citation.
• Francisco Gonzalez Cano, 26, 416 Johnston St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license at Michigan Avenue and Van Gilst Drive around 2:05 p.m. Saturday. Gonzalez Cano was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court. He was arrested after police responded to his home to break up a fight that had occurred after the crash, according to a report.
• Javier Rodriguez Jr., 22, 204 Winchester Trails, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Old C.R. 17 and C.R. 32 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Jonathon Wenger, 36, 1013 S. 13th St., Goshen, and Alexandra Krizan, 27, 112 S. 29th St., Goshen, were both arrested by Goshen police and jailed each on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of South 13th Street around 10:45 p.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Karla Aceves Corets, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
• Kailee Stevens, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen from a home, 709 Chicago Ave., around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Staff at Martin’s Supermarket reported to Goshen police cases of thefts allegedly committed by an employee at the store, 1527 Bashor Road, around 11:15 a.m. Friday.
• Stephen Allen, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police two handguns were stolen from his car while he was at work at 2572 Kercher Road around 11:10 a.m. Friday.
• Emily Hilton-Nickel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her bicycle was stolen from the Goshen College campus sometime between last Wednesday and Friday.
• Preston Clemons, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Friday a license plate was stolen sometime last week.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Andrew Moser, Ligonier, reported to Goshen police his car was struck by a vehicle at the Goshen Water Department, 203 S. Fifth St., sometime Friday.
• Daniel Olson, Bristol, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged by another vehicle while it was parked at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around 4:25 p.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Steven Dolby, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the DIR Inc. building, 511 E. Reynolds St., was damaged around 12:25 p.m. Friday.
FRAUD
Alejandro Sanchez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his signature was forged on a check around 2:35 p.m. Friday.
