One man was injured and another was jailed following a stabbing Wednesday night in Syracuse.
The incident stemmed from a verbal dispute in the parking lot of Dollar General, 730 S. Huntington St. The confrontation escalated and Jason Weisser, Syracuse, was stabbed in the thigh around 7:20 p.m., Syracuse police said in a news release.
The suspect fled in a vehicle driven by another man.
After police responded to the scene, Weisser was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment.
Police also located the vehicle’s driver, Joshua Miller, 32, of Syracuse. He was arrested and jailed as an accomplice to battery with a deadly weapon resulting in an injury, police said. The suspected assailant’s identity was not provided.
The case is under investigation.
ARMED ROBBERY
Goshen police are investigating an armed robbery at the Meijer gas station early Wednesday morning.
A suspect held up staff by flashing a weapon and demanding money at the gas station, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 6:50 a.m., police said in a report.
No further information was provided.
THEFT
Jeanne Liechty, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a political sign was stolen from her yard, 602 Gra-Roy Drive, around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARIES
• Matilda Kline, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a safe and jewelry were stolen during a burglary to her house, 51737 C.R. 23, around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
• Staff at Goshen Mini Storage Depot reported to Goshen police items were stolen from a storage unit at the business, 2908 W. Wilden Ave., around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
ARRESTS
• Anthony Troyer, 41, Edwardsburg, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash and possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Midway roads around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday.
• Caleb Jenkins, 24, Winona Lake, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at the roundabout at Ind. 119 and Ind. 19 near Nappanee around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.
• Ashley Wesson, 28, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon after police responded to an incident in the 22000 block of C.R. 38 around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jessica Chapa was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of possession of marijuana at 21902 C.R. 20 near Goshen around 7:35 p.m. Monday. Chapa was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Larry Biller, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Lois Schrock, Middlebury, as Biller turned left from U.S. 20 onto Ind. 15 around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Schrock had back pain at the scene, but refused treatment, police said.
Two passengers in Biller’s vehicle — Gertrude Biller and Trudy Smith — had pains at the scene, but refused treatment. Biller also wasn’t injured, police said. He was cited for failing to yield the right of way at an intersection.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police ordered a 38-year-old man to stay off property after staff at Eastlake Fitness reported he was trespassing at the business, 201 Chicago Ave., around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Darrell Duty, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person broke a ceramic tea cup during an argument at a house, 1008 S. 11th St., Wednesday evening.
FRAUD
Abelardo Rodriguez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was scammed through a social media site around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.
