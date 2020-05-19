One man was injured in a shooting Monday evening in Elkhart.
Elkhart Police found the 25-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest at 718 Taylor St. around 6 p.m., police said in a news release. Officers provided medical help until paramedics arrived at the scene.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No suspect information was available for release, according to police.
ARREST
Philip Hobson, 31, 7 Burrell Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 5:15 p.m. Monday.
EVIDENCE FOUND
Goshen police found drugs, stolen checks and credit cards in a vehicle during a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 28 around 12:50 p.m. Monday. Detectives were called to assist, and evidence was collected, a police report shows.
HOUSE FIRE
Fire damaged a home Monday in the Holiday Mobile Home Park in Elkhart.
Elkhart firefighters responded to the scene, 1508 Holiday View Drive, around 5:50 p.m. to find smoke coming from the home. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, an Elkhart Fire Department news release shows.
The homeowner was said to have exited the home without injuries. The fire had started in the kitchen, the release shows.
STOLEN VEHICLE
Goshen police said a stolen vehicle was recovered after officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Berkey Avenue around 10:55 p.m. Monday.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY
Staff at US Male reported to Goshen police an attempted burglary at the business that occurred sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
THEFTS
• Goshen police responded to a call about a possible theft from a vehicle at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1829 Rieth Blvd., around 5 p.m. Monday.
• An employee at Stone Ridge Landscaping reported to Elkhart County police a cordless drill set was stolen and locks on two trailers were damaged at Stone Ridge Landscaping, 21665 C.R. 45, sometime between 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Loraine Troyer, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Saturday a case of fraud that occurred May 11.
• The National Insurance Crime Bureau notified Elkhart County police Friday a case of insurance fraud involving a person who lived in the county.
