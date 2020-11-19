A man involved in an apparent case of domestic violence was shot by a person who intervened Thursday morning in Elkhart.
Elkhart police found the 22-year-old man who had been shot near the 300 block of Crawford Street after responding to the situation at the BP gas station, 935 N. Nappanee St., around 10:30 a.m. The man’s arm had been injured when he was shot by another male who had intervened in the apparent dispute between the man and a woman, police stated in a news release.
The injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said, and the woman was also taken to a hospital.
The case remains under investigation.
FRAUD
Todd Kirkton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday his personal information was used in an attempt to file for unemployment benefits.
ARREST
Misty Diamond, 42, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 600 block of C.R. North 270 East in Howe on Wednesday.
THEFT
A 17-year-old boy reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen in the 1300 block of Briarwood Boulevard around 12:55 a.m. Thursday. Police recovered the bike and returned it to the juvenile, a report shows.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Goshen police responded to a call about juveniles spray painting a building, 410 Johnston St., around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found black paint splattered on the side of the building, a police report shows.
HIT-AND-RUN
Elkhart County police responded to a crash in which an SUV struck a man’s car at Jefferson Lane and Ind. 15 around 6 p.m. Monday. The driver of the SUV then left the scene of the crash without trying to contact the car’s driver, according to a police report.
