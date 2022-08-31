An elderly man revealed to Elkhart County deputies on Monday that over the past two years, he’s been scammed out of approximately $80,000.
The 91-year-old man had been sending the money in the form of gift cards after being told by the scammer that in exchange for the gift cards, he would receive $2.5 million dollars and a 2016 Mercedez Benz.
The money and the vehicle never came.
FRAUD
Judith Ann Boyton reported to the Goshen city police a possible home improvement fraud in the 800 block of Bainbridge Place at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Victor Mijoca reported to Goshen city police spray painting damage to one of his delivery trucks between 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and 8 p.m. Monday.
Randy Darmon reported to Goshen city police that his truck was vandalized while it was parked at his home in the 2000 block of Bashor Road sometime in the last few weeks.
IDENTITY THEFT
Dianne Lozano reported to Goshen city police that her identifying information was being used for employment by an unknown resident of the city on Tuesday.
Todd Mochamer reported to Elkhart County deputies that between p.m. Aug. 25 and 10 a.m. Aug. 26 someone made a fraudulent claim to unemployment in his name.
THEFT
Tammy Platt reported to Goshen city police that someone stole items from her unlocked vehicle in the 900 block of Main Street at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday.
AUTO THEFT
An employee with Jay Transportation reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May 5 and July 27, someone took a 2022 Forest River Geo Pro worth $30,000.
Foremost Transport reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May 20 and Aug. 26 someone stole two Coachman Chaparral Fifth Wheels from a location in the 10000 block of C. R. 2 in Middlebury.
BURGLARY
Shaun Cavender reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 27 and Aug. 29, someone entered his home in the 30000 block of Michiana Drive and stole power tools, a Bose speaker, a Snapper power washer and two french doors.
AWOL
Dylan Michael Holt, 24, failed to return to custody at Work Release at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and is considered AWOL.
HIT-AND-RUN
Ruberta Tippett reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Monday between 3:10 and 4:30 p.m., while she was at Wal-Mart, 30830 U.S. 20, someone crashed into her vehicle and left without reporting it.
ARRESTS
Christopher Nettrour, 58, was stopped in his 1990 Dodge Spirit for failure to signal lane change while pulling into 7-Eleven, 30955 Old U.S. 20, Osceola. During the investigation, it was discovered that he had been operating while intoxicated and was incarcerated.