A man was stabbed multiple times in Elkhart this weekend.
Bo Ritchie told Elkhart County police four people attacked and stabbed him while he was walking along the 25000 block of North Park Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, a report by police shows.
Ritchie required medical attention for his wounds, police said.
The case remains under investigation.
CRASH
Joseph Brashear, Goshen, was injured when the pickup truck he was driving slid off C.R. 40, struck a utility pole and then rolled onto its side near C.R. 21 around 5:10 a.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Brashear was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for neck and back injuries, police said.
ARRESTS
• Kevin Cheney, 46, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia as well as for a warrant through St. Joseph County after police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of South Seventh Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Carl Gary, 40, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on several warrants after police responded to a call that he had failed to leave a house, 426 N. First St., despite being served with an order of possession, according to a police report. Police said Gary also possessed a controlled substance and provided a false identity, the report shows.
STOLEN RV FOUND
Cass County, Michigan police arrested a woman after locating a recreational vehicle that had been stolen from Elkhart County Saturday.
Police responded to a call about an RV being driven in a field along Osborn Street near Eagle Point Road around 6 p.m. There, officers found the RV stuck in the field and discovered a woman was inside it. Police also learned the RV had been stolen from a manufacturer’s lot in Middlebury, Cass County police said in a news release.
The woman refused to open the door to police and locked herself inside for about four hours. When police obtained a key, they entered the RV and arrested the woman, according to the release.
Her identity was not released.
HIT-AND-RUN
James Miller reported to Elkhart County police his pickup truck was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at a home, 58724 St. Mary’s Lane, around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without reporting the crash.
