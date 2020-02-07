Goshen police are investigating a robbery at a local motel.
Gary Slowinski, Goshen, reported he was robbed by a person police described as a “known subject” at the Super 8 by Wyndham motel, 2628 Lincolnway East, around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
No injuries were reported, police said.
CRASH
Bruce Abbott, Goshen, was injured when the Jeep he was driving was rear-ended as part of a three-vehicle crash near Middlebury around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Abbott’s vehicle was stopped on U.S. 20, preparing to turn left onto C.R. 27. Mathieu Binette of Quebec, Canada, saw the Jeep was stopped and began to slow the pickup truck he was driving. Behind Binette, Alain Groulx, Quebec, also started braking the pickup truck he was driving, but the truck slid in the snow and crashed into a trailer Binette was towing. The collision pushed Binette’s truck into the rear of Abbott’s Jeep, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Abbott was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries, police said.
Binette and Groulx didn’t report any injuries. Police gave them warnings for driving too fast for the road conditions, the release shows.
HIT-AND-RUN
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Lincolnway East around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of a third vehicle reportedly fled the scene. The injured person was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for back pain, Goshen police said in a report.
Jamie McMillan, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a tan station wagon struck her vehicle in the 1200 block of West Pike Street around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. The driver then fled the scene without exchanging information.
The vehicle was found later, and the owner was identified, police said in a report. However, the person who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash was not located.
SCAM WARNING
The Kosiusko County Sheriff’s Office released information about a phone scam that circulated through the county Thursday.
Police received multiple calls from residents reporting they were contacted about missing jury duty. The caller in these cases posed as a Kosciusko County sheriff’s deputy, claiming an arrest warrant was issued because the scam target failed to report for jury duty. The caller also claimed the targets can satisfy the warrant by either turning themselves in or purchasing a money card from Walmart, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.
The caller also provides the actual names of an active-duty deputy and a judge to help the calls seem legitimate.
Sheriff’s office spokesman, Sgt. Chris Francis, said officers enforce court orders, such as warrants, in person and through telephone calls.
Kosciusko County residents who receive such calls should report them to the sheriff’s office at 574-267-5667.
THEFTS
• Anna Ovsyannikova, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen from the Elkhart County Clubhouse, 114 S. Fifth St., around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Joseph Bontrager, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his garage, 511 S. Seventh St., sometime between 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday.
FRAUD
• Art Beutler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a case of an attempted phone scam.
• Daniel Pletcher, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud Wednesday.
BARKING DOGS
Goshen police forwarded ordinance paperwork to Goshen City Court after responding to a complaint of barking dogs at a property, 506 Waneta Dr., around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.