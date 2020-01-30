A Goshen man arrested in a gunfire incident this week allegedly believed he was chasing pot smokers out of his car, but he apparently hadn't slept in a few days.
Keith Cline, 53, allegedly fired a shotgun at his car while it was parked outside the house he shares with his mother at 2210 Liberty Court around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Goshen police in the probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
Police had responded to the scene after receiving calls about the sounds of gunfire in the neighborhood. When they arrived, officers found Cline moving his car from the street in front of the house to the driveway. He then surrendered following orders to get out of the car, according to the affidavit.
During an interview with police, Cline said he had seen men smoking marijuana in his car. He said he first tried telling them to leave, but they laughed at him. So, he went back inside, grabbed a shotgun loaded with birdshot and warned the men again, but they continued to laugh and smoke their joint, the affidavit shows.
Cline told police he fired into the side of the car, and the men fled behind a trailer. He said he then went back inside and grabbed a rifle, but was stopped by his mother, the affidavit shows.
Police investigated the scene and found evidence of birdshot damage to the car, including a shattered side window, as well as damage to a trailer in a neighboring yard. Another neighbor told police she found small holes in vinyl siding on the house. An officer also found a suspected birdshot pellet embedded in one of the house’s rear window frames, the affidavit shows.
“It should be noted that at no point did I or any other officer at the scene smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the inside of Keith’s car,” an officer stated in the affidavit.
Cline’s mother told police his behavior had been bizarre, and he’d been agitated prior to the incident. A note on the affidavit shows Cline said he hadn’t slept in three days.
Cline remains jailed on a criminal recklessness charge. A case is expected to be formally filed against him in Elkhart County Superior Court 5, court information shows.
ARRESTS
• Tyler Soultz, 24, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving without a license following a police pursuit around 2:20 a.m. Thursday. Police said Soultz was taken into custody after he crashed the vehicle he was driving at Spring Meadow Golf Course in Middlebury.
• Matthew Wood, 30, 30052 Oriole St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and Ind. 120 around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Oliverio Garcia Ruiz, 35, Glenview, Illinois, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Reliance roads around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Goshen police located marijuana in a vehicle during a traffic stop at Pike and Main streets around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. The case remains under investigation.
THEFTS
• Goshen police received a report that a female stole change from a charity container at Memories of China, 610 W. Lincoln Ave., in Linway Plaza around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police were initially called to the location on reports the female was asking store owners for money.
• Sharon McAleer, Bristol, reported to Goshen police a theft from her car while it was parked at Everence Federal Credit Union where she works, 1110 N. Main St., around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
• Staff at CVS reported to Goshen police Wednesday a theft that occurred at the store, 410 S. Main St., on Sunday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
John Hickey, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a rental vehicle was vandalized while parked at his home, 706 S. Main St., around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
Jesica Rolon-Vazquez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday she was the victim of identity theft.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
DeAngelo Franklin, 24, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Tuesday.
