Elkhart County police are investigating the shooting of a man’s dog near Goshen.
Lyndell Chupp, Goshen, reported to police a person shot his dog while the animal was in the backyard of his home, 59370 Ind. 15, sometime between 9:50 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday.
No other details were provided in the report.
ARRESTS
• Amanda Keifer, 37, 10039 C.R. 4, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 12:10 p.m. Thursday.
• Ashley O’Banion, 28, 608 E. Market St., Nappanee, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on a charge of driving with a suspended license after an officer said he followed a car belonging to O’Banion to a home along Summit Street on Wednesday, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.
ATTEMPTED BATTERY
Lori Arnold, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person in a vehicle tried to throw a cup with coffee in it at her as the vehicle drove past while she stood out in her yard, 615 S. Main St., around 3:35 p.m. Thursday.
THEFTS
• Staff at Allstate Insurance made reports to Goshen police Thursday that an employee has stolen from the business, 111 E. Clinton St.
• Timothy Stauffer, Granger, reported to Goshen police Thursday a female has been taking items from the Goodwill drop box in the Martin’s Supermarket parking lot, 1401 College Ave. A person has also been sleeping in the box, according to the report.
• Jessica Robins, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen from her car while it was parked at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.
• Benjamin Tucker, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a gun was stolen from a home, 22898 C.R. 28, sometime between Sept. 24 and Sept. 25.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Dawn Warstler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicles were vandalized while they were parked at a home, 1311 S. Ninth St., around 3:05 a.m. Friday.
• Craig Nelson, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a relative’s vehicle was damaged at a home, 1313 S. Ninth St., around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Joshua Jordan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his truck was damaged while it was parked at a home, 1013 S. Ninth St., sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Laquita Closson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle, which then left the scene in the 1400 block of Elkhart Road around 7:25 p.m. Thursday.
• Betty Handrich, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle collided with another vehicle in the parking lot of Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6:25 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle exchanged incorrect information with Handrich before leaving the scene, a report shows.
GUN FOUND
Elkhart County police reported a 16-year-old boy found a handgun under a dumpster at Crossroads Community Church, 57415 Alpha Drive, around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday.
