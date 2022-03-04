Man reports carjacking
A 31-year-old man reported to Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday that his vehicle was stolen at the threat of gunpoint in the parking lot of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart.
THEFTS & BURGLARIES
• A 17-year-old boy reported his wallet was stolen from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 11:27 a.m. Thursday, according to a report from Goshen police. His debit card was then used at two businesses in Elkhart.
• William Skaggs, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:11 p.m. Thursday that his vehicle title was stolen from his glove compartment while his vehicle was at South 22nd and Dykstra streets.
• Goshen police were called to investigate the burglary of a storage unit at 3031 Peddler’s Village Road at 6:16 p.m. Thursday.
• Timothy Hammond, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 6:19 p.m. Thursday that his license plate was stolen by someone he knows on Wednesday while at 1302 Berkey Ave.
• Between 3 and 5 p.m. Wednesday at 52468 C.R. 131, Bristol, someone forced their way into a shed and removed tools and a tool box. The person also cut the lock off of owner Robert Looney’s trailer, but nothing appeared to be missing from inside, Elkhart County deputies reported.
• Lisa Cook, 24849 C.R. 52, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:08 p.m. Thursday several items were stolen from her home.
DOG BITE
A person suffered scratches to their face and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment following what was reported to Goshen police as a dog bite incident at 105 Indiana Ave., Goshen, at 12:26 p.m. Thursday.
ARRESTS
A juvenile was arrested at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, following a fight at 1:20 p.m. Thursday. The juvenile was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center and was then released to a parent.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Goshen Hospital staff told Goshen police at 6:21 p.m. Thursday that a male patient was indecently exposing himself to other patients and staff.
FIRE REPORTED
Goshen police were called at 8:15 p.m. Thursday to investigate a shrubbery fire caused by an unidentified person at 804 E. Kercher Road.
INTIMIDATION
A person telephoned Baugo Community Schools central office and made a threatening message at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
BATTERY
• Staff members at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center, 26861 C.R. 26, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies that an incarcerated juvenile battered them at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Neither staff member sustained serious or visible injury, officers reported.
• A 29-year-old woman reported someone struck her with a trash can following an argument at 52953 Wade St., Bristol, at noon Thursday.
