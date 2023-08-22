GOSHEN — A Goshen man was arrested Monday afternoon following a police chase that resulted in several vehicle damages.
Goshen police reported that at 4:19 p.m. Monday they attempted to initiate a traffic stop near South Fifth Street and Washington Street on a white Jeep Cherokee driven by Kevin Cheney, 50, of Goshen.
Cheney reportedly refused to stop and led officers on a short pursuit. In the 100 block of East Clinton Street, police said Cheney slowed down and drove left of center before accelerating rapidly and driving over the curb and onto the sidewalk where his vehicle struck two parked vehicles — 1993 Ford Ranger owned by Sheldon Swartz of Goshen, and a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado owned by CDR Construction of Goshen.
According to the police report, the impact of striking the Ranger caused Cheney’s vehicle to drive onto the landscaping of Goshen City Church of the Brethren, 203 N. Fifth St., but he continued on, ultimately losing control after driving over vegetation and striking the Silverado.
Cheney was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident, and reckless driving, and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
His passenger, Johnny Rodriguez, 60, of Goshen, was hospitalized for a laceration to the forehead.
ARRESTS• Mia Morris, 25, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 on charges of possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, and an unrelated warrant. Deputies say they responded to a domestic situation at 54327 Southwood Drive and located her. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Derek Reynolds, 36, of Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 6:35 p.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police were called to a vehicle in a ditch near C.R. 17 and C.R. 14. Reynolds was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Zackary Mccarty, 28, of Warsaw, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:15 p.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop at C.R. 10 and John Weaver Parkway. Police say McCarty fled from law enforcement but was taken in after a brief pursuit and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail for incarcerated for operating while intoxicated with prior, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, driving while suspended-prior, and disorderly conduct.
AWOL• Gary Looney, 60, homeless, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 9 p.m. Aug. 17 and is considered absent without leave.
• William Jeffery Ned Schoettler, 43, homeless, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 17 and is considered AWOL.
• Edward Perry, 38, of Elkhart, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 2021 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 18 and is considered AWOL.
• Tessa Bryan, 33, of Middlebury, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 5 a.m. Aug. 16 and is considered AWOL.
THEFTS
• An employee of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. July 30 and 8 a.m. July 31 someone stole items.
• An employee of Gallops, 50980 Ind. 13 North, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between September 2022 and Aug. 17 someone stole over 23,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
• Paul Ammermann reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Aug. 18 or 19, someone burglarized his home at 25942 C.R. 20 and his vehicle was stolen.
BURGLARYBody Honeycutt reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. Aug. 16 and 1 p.m. Aug. 18, someone forced entry into his garage and stole his blue 2002 Yamaha YZF R6 motorcycle at 23330 U.S. 33, Elkhart.
ARSONAn employee of ADEC Industries, 2700 Industrial Parkway, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart police an arson just before 2 a.m. Aug. 18.
FRAUD• Larissa Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 p.m. July 18 and 2 p.m. Aug. 18 someone committed fraud at 12124 U.S. 20, Middlebury.
• Erica Torres reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 8 a.m. Jan. 3, 2019, someone used her ID to gain employment at 59544 C.R. 113, Elkhart.
• Daniel Andree reported to Elkhart County deputies at 58554 Max Drive, Goshen, that on Aug. 16 someone used his identity.
• Michelle Mitcham reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 and 7 p.m. Aug. 15 someone committed fraud at 68412 Main St., New Paris.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS• Christopher Anderson reported to Goshen police at 9:56 a.m. Monday a bullet hole in the front window of his business L & M Electric, 2702 Elkhart Road.
• Elkhart County deputies reported to a call for shots fired at 8:37 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 54000 block of Westwood Drive in Elkhart. Police say a person fired seven shots into the woods at 54106 Westwood Drive, while driving a blue SUV. The incident is being investigated.