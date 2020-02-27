Robert Whitmer Sr., 49, homeless, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of public intoxication and residential entry after police responded to a call to Tall Oaks Mobile Home Park, 10039 C.R. 4, Middlebury, around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said Whitmer had entered a trailer that didn’t belong to him.
ARRESTS• Jonathon Rookstool, 42, 280 S. 400 East, LaGrange, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed Tuesday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a single-vehicle crash at C.R. 050 West and C.R. 450 South. Police said the vehicle Rookstool was driving struck a utility pole and snapped it in half, causing wires to fall onto the road, a report shows.
• Goshen police arrested a 16-year-old boy on a charge of possession of marijuana, as well as a warrant out of juvenile court for contempt, in the 2000 block of Alpine Fir Lane around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The boy was taken into custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.
DOG ATTACK
Jon Bailey, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a neighbor’s dog attacked and injured his dog at Winchester Trails mobile home park around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. Bailey’s dog required emergency veterinary care to treat its injuries, according to a police report.
THEFT
Staff at Bob’s Deals on Wheels reported to Elkhart County police a dealer plate was taken from a vehicle at the lot, 23297 U.S. 33, Dunlap, sometime between Monday night and 1 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Erin Meyerink, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police her car was egged while parked at her house, 1110 S. 11th St., around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
• William Hollowell, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of identity theft around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
• Lila Wilczynska, of South Bend, reported to Goshen police Tuesday her debit card was used to make unauthorized purchases at Walmart and Meijer in Goshen.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Blake Tinsley, 29, of Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody last Friday.
• Roger Logan, 34, of South Bend, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody last Friday.
