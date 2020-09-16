A Goshen man faces charges after he allegedly struck his wife and another man with a gun and shot at one of them Tuesday night.
Jose Medina, 42, is jailed on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, burglary while armed, possession of a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement.
Goshen police, responding to a 9-1-1 call, suspect Medina had been involved in a fight with his wife and another man at a home, 505 Dewey Ave., around 5:10 p.m. In a news release, police said Medina battered the other two with a gun and the weapon was fired toward a victim.
The victims were checked by medics at the scene for contusions, lacerations and bruising, but refused further treatment, police said in the release.
ARREST
Miguel Montes-Camilo, 24, 69936 Amber Meadows Court, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Pike Street and Chicago Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Multiple witnesses reported to Goshen police hearing possible sounds of gunfire in the area of North Ninth Street and Mercer Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation into the reports is underway, police said.
BATTERY
Gage Riegsecker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered near the 1100 block of North Main Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Riegsecker had minor injuries but declined medical attention, police said in a report.
THEFTS
• Jennifer Williams, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle was stolen from the driveway of her home, 55702 C.R. 35, around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday.
• Thomas Dockery reported to Elkhart County police a catalytic converter was stolen from an SUV at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 23283 U.S. 33, in Goshen sometime between 4:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Makayla Rumbaugh reported to Elkhart County police the vehicle she was driving rear-ended another vehicle that had cut her off on C.R. 20 near U.S. 33 in Dunlap around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
• Cherry Hartsough, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle collided with another vehicle at Lincolnway East and Kercher Road around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle didn’t stop to exchange information, a report shows.
CRASH
David George, Elkhart, was driving a pickup truck and hauling a trailer at a home, 25208 Berry St., when another man, Anthony Ambrose of Elkhart, walked close to the vehicle and was struck by the trailer around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Ambrose was treated for chest and leg pains, according to police.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Amanda Kindel reported to Elkhart County police the rear windshield and a door of her SUV were damaged at Sam’s Tire Service Inc., 17254 Ind. 120, in Bristol sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 26-year-old man who was accused of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
Dakota Edmisten, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his identity was used fraudulently around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.
LICENSE PLATE RECOVERED
Leon Bontrager reported to Elkhart County police a license plate was recovered at 12931 Ind. 120 in Middlebury around 5:45 p.m. Monday. Police learned the plate had been stolen in Bremen.
