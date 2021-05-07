A Middlebury man was injured in a crash where his brakes apparently failed Friday morning.
A pickup truck driven by Michael Orlando struck a tree stump along U.S. 20 near C.R. 33 around 7:25 a.m. In a news release, Elkhart County police said Orlando’s brakes had failed, and he drove off the highway rather than striking the vehicle in front of him.
Orlando was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said. He was also cited for not wearing a seat belt.
CRASH
A tractor-trailer driven by Kevin King, Ontario, Canada, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Laura Gard, Elkhart, while Gard was stopped on U.S. 20 near Ind. 15 due to traffic around 1:05 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Gard as taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for neck pain, police said.
King did not report any injuries.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Renetta Militello reported to Elkhart County police a bullet penetrated the front window and then struck a wall in her home, 22457 C.R. 32, around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Tracy Anglemeyer-Mandell, Millersburg, reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday a bullet was fired through the exterior wall of her home, 67596 Ind. 13, around 1:40 p.m. May 1.
ARREST
Jessica Erickson, 32, 53287 Hilltop Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of theft and trespassing after police responded to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 9:05 p.m. Thursday.
POSSIBLE DRUG ACTIVITY
Goshen police found evidence of drug activity during a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Elkhart Road around midnight Friday. The evidence was identified and collected, a report shows.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued trespassing warnings to three men who allegedly caused a disturbance and refused to leave Crazyman’s Stompin’ Grounds, 1914 Elkhart Road, around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.
THEFT
Adam Brew, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a trailer and lawn mower were stolen from the driveway of his home, 59938 C.R. 117, sometime between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Staff at Sorg Dodge reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred on company property at North Chicago Avenue and Beaver Lane sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
