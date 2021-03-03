One man was injured in a battery incident in Goshen Tuesday night.
Jordan Eppard, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered by a person with a weapon in the 1300 block of West Clinton Street around 7:25 p.m. The suspect had left the scene before police arrived. Eppard was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said in a report.
BURGLARY
Dawn Farmwald, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary at The Window, 223 S. Main St., around 7:55 a.m. Tuesday.
ARRESTS
• Khari Hopkins, 39, 613 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of a handgun without a permit and driving with a suspended license, as well as on warrants following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and C.R. 20 around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jean Figueroa Rivera, 20, 85 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Main and Johnston streets around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. Figueroa Rivera was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Staff at Keystone RV reported to Goshen police a trailer was stolen from 2769 Elder Drive around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday.
• Stephen Steele, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his home, 106 N. Riverside Drive, around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday.
• Marcus Maroney, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his 2015 Audi SUV was stolen from the driveway of his home, 20962 Rivers Edge Drive, sometime between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
• Orbra Bliss, Dunlap, reported to Elkhart County police an attempted phone scam that occurred around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Linda Evans, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of identity deception in the 300 block of Stone Drive around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.
STOLEN VEHICLE FOUND
Lamar Schmucker reported to Elkhart County police he found a vehicle abandoned at 14142 C.R. 48 near Syracuse around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police later learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Goshen.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Marc Schamersdorf, 23, Nappanee, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 9 a.m. Monday.
