Elkhart County police are investigating the death of a man at a construction site in Middlebury last week.
Jason Anderson, 45, had died at the scene, 12084 U.S. 20, as police and firefighters responded around 9 a.m. Friday, according to a report by police.
Middlebury Fire Chief Jeff Wogoman said Anderson was found in the barrel of a mixer truck that was being used to pour wet cement. A project was underway to build a structure on the farm property, he said.
With the investigation underway, Elkhart County Coroner James Elliott said confirmation on the cause and manner of Anderson’s death is still pending. He expected autopsy results won’t be available for about 30 days.
ARRESTS
• Africa Canul Duran, 45, 2626 Wynnewood Court, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Pike and Third streets around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
• Danielle Walz, 44, 206 York Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Walmart, 175 C.R. 6 W., in Elkhart around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Shawn Wesson, 56, 62932 Fairview Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of invasion of property after police said he violated a protection order in the 22000 block of C.R. 38 around 12:05 a.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Benjamin Rios reported to Elkhart County police a person was firing a gun at a stop sign at C.R. 18 and C.R. 19 near Goshen around 8:25 p.m. Saturday.
INTIMIDATION
Staff at Global Molding Technologies reported to Elkhart County police a person threatened to shoot employees at the business, 28967 U.S. 33, in Elkhart around 8:30 a.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Juan Duron De Luna, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen from his home, 1716 S. Main St., while he left it on to warm up around 4:45 a.m. Monday.
• Staff at Conoco reported to Goshen police a customer drove away without paying for gas at the business, 112 W. Pike St., around 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
• Freida Yoder, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was stolen in the 19000 block of C.R. 20 around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
BURGLARY
Ronda Stroud, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a break-in at her home, 224 S. 10th St., around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. A window was damaged at the scene.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Kermit Leamon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash in which the driver of the other vehicle left the scene at Sixth and Jefferson streets around 10:05 a.m. Sunday. A woman with him, Christine Leamon, had neck pain but refused medical treatment, police said.
• Caleb Ramer, Wakarusa, reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck a utility pole across from his home, 26744 C.R. 42, around 12:10 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Mekinzee Southern, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her the windshield of her vehicle was broken while it was parked at the Comfort Inn, 2309 Lincolnway East, around 10 p.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Goshen police responded to a report of criminal recklessness by a vehicle in the 600 block of North Third Street around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Police couldn’t find the suspected vehicle involved or any injured people.
FRAUD
Russell Hunsberger, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Oct. 27 and Dec. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.