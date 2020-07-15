A Goshen man was cited after he was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday near New Paris.
A car driven by Dennis Kauffman, Goshen, collided with a car driven by Jamin Dewitt, Argos, at C.R. 13 and C.R. 46 as Kauffman pulled into Dewitt’s path, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Kauffman was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said. He was also cited for failing to yield the right of way at an intersection.
Dewitt did not report any injuries.
RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
The driver of a vehicle fled Elkhart County police as an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on C.R. 21 between C.R. 38 and C.R. 36 near Goshen around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. A report shows the vehicle sped off from the scene.
CRASHES
• A woman was injured and an Elkhart police officer was forced off the road in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Elkhart.
A pickup truck crossed the center line of Ind. 19 and collided with a vehicle driven by Chanta Mom around 10:25 p.m. The crash pushed Mom’s vehicle into an Elkhart police patrol car, forcing it off the road, according to a report by Elkhart County police.
The driver of the truck fled the scene after the crash, police said.
Mom was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for an injury. The report doesn’t state whether the officer was injured.
• A car driven by Carter Rohn, Elkhart, collided with an SUV driven by Norma Stutsman, Edwardsburg, Michigan, on C.R. 20 east of C.R. 1 near Osceola around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, a news release shows.
Elkhart County police said Rohn tried to pass a line of vehicles on C.R. 20 and struck Stutsman’s SUV as she turned left into a private drive.
Stutsman was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said.
Rohn did not report any injuries. He was cited by police for driving with a suspended license and improperly passing vehicles, the release shows.
THEFTS
• Jairahn Wright-Loscher, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two garden hoses and a reel were stolen from 100 S. Main St. downtown around 5:55 p.m. Tuesday.
• Juan Soto, Nappanee, reported to Goshen police his vehicle and property were stolen from a Keystone RV facility, 3313 Corrie Drive, around 4:05 p.m. Tuesday.
• Staff at Lowe’s Home Improvement reported to Goshen police a cordless power tool was stolen from the store, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday.
• Staff at D&S Trucking reported to Elkhart County police a 2021 Heartland North Trail camper was stolen from the business, 72104 C.R. 23, sometime between July 9 and 6 a.m. Monday.
GUN FOUND
Isaac Gamez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he found a firearm in his garage, 302 E. Plymouth Ave., around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
Nelson Miller, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud occurred sometime between May 19 and June 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.