POLICE NEWS: Man cited, accused of running red light before crash

An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Nappanee Tuesday.
An SUV driven by Jeffrey Simpson ran a red light and collided with an SUV driven by Hannah Mitchell, Bristol, at Ind. 19 and C.R. 46 around 8:45 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Simpson was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said. Mitchell did not report any injuries.
Simpson was also cited for disregarding a traffic light, police said.
ARRESTS
• Trevor Tate, 25, 209 Lakeview Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of criminal mischief after police responded to a call that he was knocking items off shelves and yelling at customers at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report. Tate was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• John Wood, 46, 706 River Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Wilden Avenue and Beaver Lane around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Wood was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• John Muday, 56, 402 Crystal Valley Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and C.R. 29 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
NEGLECT
Elkhart County police reported a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were neglected by their guardian, and had to “find their own place to live and food to eat” in the county, a report shows. The situation was discovered during an investigation into a battery around 7:20 p.m. Monday, police said.
HIT-AND-RUN
Dustin Sabo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the bicycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle at Fifth and Garden streets around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle’s driver left the scene without stopping, according to a report. Sabo was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for elbow pain, police said.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Kroger reported to Goshen police counterfeit bills were used at the store, 209 Chicago Ave., around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Louis Price, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday an Epiphone guitar, valued at $15,000, was stolen from his Jeep, which was unlocked, while it was parked at a home, 28870 Miller Drive, sometime between 3:30 p.m. July 2 and 4:30 a.m. July 3.
• Staff at Forest River reported to Elkhart County police a 2019 XLR Hyper Lite Travel Trailer was stolen from company property, 54500 Maple St., in Bristol sometime between April 17 and May 1. The vehicle was discovered missing during a monthly inventory, police said.
• Regina Lines, Goshen, reported to Goshen police cash was stolen from 1225 Greencroft Drive around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jessica Janosky, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her medication was stolen from a home, 318 S. Main St., around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
• A 12-year-old girl and her mother, Arlene Woods, reported to Goshen police the theft of a mobile phone at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Staff at Comcast reported to Goshen police a utility box was damaged at 2021 Berkey Ave. around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Samantha Luna, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a window of her vehicle was broken while it was parked at a home, 28 Maple St., sometime between 4:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Sean Posey, 35, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Monday.
• Joshua Rogers, 30, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Saturday.
