A Goshen man is accused of sharing explicit photos of another person online last year.
Rodolfo Reyes, 50, is charged with a misdemeanor count of distribution of an intimate image.
The case stems from an investigation that started in August 2019 into allegations that Reyes privately took explicit photos of the other person that were intended to be kept between the two. But after a falling out, he allegedly shared the photos with other people and on social media, Goshen police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Reyes also allegedly catfished another person by luring them onto a fake Facebook page where the photos were posted, according to the affidavit.
The case was filed Tuesday in Elkhart County Superior Court 4. A summons was sent to Reyes for him to appear for an initial hearing on the charge April 17, court information shows.
ARREST
Carlos Aguilera Valenzuela, 23, of Mishawawka, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Benjamin Franger reported to Elkhart County police Monday that $84,115 was stolen from Franger Gas Co., 27795 C.R. 10, in Elkhart on Feb. 12.
• William Rolon-Rosado, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday he was victimized in an internet scam.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Juan Encarnacion Arias, of Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged while it was parked at his employer, Keystone RV, 3313 Corrie Drive, around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jakob Hazen, of Granger, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck in a hit-and-run crash in the 1900 block of Lincolnway East around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
