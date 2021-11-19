An Elkhart man was arrested Friday at 1:05 a.m. by Goshen police on felony drug and firearm charges while a child was with him.
Police reported they stopped Alexander M. Morales Brea, 26, 1328 Eden St., at Greene Road and Wilden Avenue for an equipment violation. The police report states officers found Alexander was reportedly in possession of a stolen firearm. He was arrested on the firearms charge and charges of being a violent felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and driving without ever receiving a license.
He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail. Police contacted the Department of Child Services in regards to the child.
THEFTS
• Jose Medina, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday he was a victim of identify theft.
• Samantha Rancourt, Goshen, reported someone stole something from her vehicle. Goshen police reported the theft occurred Thursday at 398 Roxbury Park.
• Amy Worsham reported to Goshen police her daughter’s bicycle was stolen from the bicycle rack at Goshen High School Thursday.
CRASHES
• Brian Cripe reported to Goshen police his parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle Thursday morning while parked at 1005 S. 14th St. The driver of the other vehicle drove from the scene.
• Gloria Oesche told Goshen police Thursday that she was involved in a property-damage crash at 15th and Douglas streets at 3:55 p.m. and the driver of the other vehicle left the scene without providing any information.
• A Goshen Junior High School student was injured in a car/bicycle collision near the school Thursday at 8:08 a.m.
Goshen police reported a 15-year-old boy was riding his bicycle eastbound on the south side of Plymouth Avenue and a vehicle driven by Lucas Branam, Goshen, was also traveling eastbound on Plymouth. Branam then turned south onto Indiana Avenue and the bicyclist continued into the intersection and collided with the vehicle.
Police said the bicyclist and Branam had a walk light and green light at the time of the crash. The bicyclist told police his brakes drakes did not work well when he attempted to stop before the collision. The bicycle and Branam exchanged information and the bicyclist went on to school. Later, the school’s resource officer called another officer to investigate as the bicyclist was in the nurse’s office complaining of wrist and arm pain. The boy’s mother transported him to a hospital for treatment.
• A Michigan woman sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash at 1:52 p.m. Thursday along C.R. 17.
Elkhart County police reported Brittney Kite, Union, Michigan, was driving a Jeep Cherokee north on C.R. 17, north of C.R. 38 when she followed an Audi A3P too closely. The Audi was driven by Kierstyn Armstrong, Elkhart.
Kite attempted to pass the Audi on the right and collided with a Ford Flex in the inside lane driven by Quentin Wilson of Wakarusa. The collision caused the Flex to spin in front of the Audi and Kite lost control of her car, which collided with the center barrier and then rolled over.
Kite was taken by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of arm, leg and neck pain. She was also ticketed by police.
TRESPASSING
• Goshen police issued a trespass warning to an employee of Keystone Thursday morning after the person’s employment had been terminated.
• A 27-year-old man was issued a trespassing warning by Goshen police after they were called to Brookside Manor, 61107 C.R. 17. Police reported there was a civil issue at a residence there and the man was issued the warning.
• Noah Meikle reported to Goshen police Thursday at 11:08 p.m. that he was involved in a property damage crash at Bashor and Elkhart roads and the other driver drove from the scene.
