POLICE NEWS: Man charged with beating inmate in shower dispute

A former Elkhart County Jail inmate is accused of beating another inmate who refused to take a shower.
Eric White Sr., 57, Fort Wayne, was charged with a Level 3 felony count of aggravated battery in a case filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 1 last Wednesday.
Investigators, citing images from surveillance video at the jail, said the victim refused another inmate’s direction to take a shower on March 3. White was then seen going into the victim’s cell with three other inmates. He yelled at the victim, pulled him off the bunk and punched and kicked him, Elkhart County police said in the probable cause affidavit filed with the case.
The victim was taken to Elkhart General Hospital and later told an investigator he needed multiple surgeries for his injuries, the affidavit shows.
Another inmate spoke to investigators and described White as boss of the jail pod where the alleged incident occurred, saying White runs a “clean perfect ship,” the affidavit states. The inmate said White had ordered the victim to take a shower, but the victim refused, which led to the alleged beating.
Two other inmates backed up the allegations. A third inmate claimed one of the other inmates attacked the victim, according to the affidavit.
White was in inmate at the Elkhart County Jail from June 2017 to March 6 and was being held for another facility, Elkhart County police said.
A warrant for White’s arrest was issued along with the case.
Man arrested for resisting in hospital, not jail
A man involved in a struggle with Goshen police was hospitalized Sunday.
Cort Cline was arrested on charges of battery, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer. Cline's father contacted The Goshen News to say a report in Monday’s newspaper was inaccurate. In the report, police stated Cline was taken to the Elkhart County Jail after his arrest.
Goshen police spokesperson Tina Kingsbury said the initial probable cause report for the arrest was created by an officer who believed Cline would be released from the hospital Monday, where he was taken for treatment of abrasions he received during the struggle. However, Kingsbury said hospital staff decided to admit Cline. Kingsbury said the initial probable cause report was modified and sent to the prosecutor’s office Monday seeking a summons for Cline.
In addition, Kingsbury said the two officers injured in the struggle were both treated at the hospital for their injuries. One officer was bitten in the leg and another sustained back and spine injuries. She said both officers will have to undergo more medical treatments.
A female witness' leg was scraped while assisting officers in subduing Cline, according to the original report and Kingsbury.
The arrest occurred at 4:07 a.m. Sunday when officers were called to Washington and Ninth streets on a report of a man on the railroad tracks.
Cline’s father, Kieth Cline, said Monday his son was under sedation at the hospital and was being restrained. He said due to the sedation, Cort Cline was receiving assistance for breathing from a machine.
The elder Cline said, “He’s basically scuffed up.”
A picture he took shows Cline with abrasions to his forehead and nose. Kieth Cline said his son also has a bandaged left knee.
Kieth Cline also complained that the police department refused to provide him a copy of the arrest report.
ARRESTS
• Grace Shank, 18, 57701 Ninth St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Peddlers Village Road and West Wilden Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Shank was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Raul Perez Alvarez, 43, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 28 and Harrison Ridge Lane around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Jayson Garman, 42, 1601 Hickory Place, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of synthetic marijuana following a traffic stop at Eighth and Center streets around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Garman was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Patrick Belt, 25, 309 S. Henry St., Milford, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest as well as for a warrant out of Kosciusko County following a pursuit around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Belt fled from police during a traffic stop, lost control of the vehicle he was driving at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, and then apparently got out and ran on foot before he was stopped, according to a report by police.
• Carlos Malagon Patino, 22, 8134 C.R. N. 300 East, Milford, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police apparently found him stopped at C.R. 142 and Ind. 15 around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a report.
• Anthony Lane, 53, 22103 E. C.R. 10, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and Ind. 119 near Goshen around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
• Amy Fischer, 45, 22209 Mohawk Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of dealing in cocaine following a traffic stop on Prairie Street near Mishawaka Road in Elkhart around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The officer who stopped Fischer found an 8-gram “chunk” of a substance that tested positive for cocaine, a probable cause affidavit from the arrest shows.
• Glen Chupp, 20, 8400 C.R. N. 900 West, Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a synthetic substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 19 and C.R. 28 around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
PURSUIT
A Goshen police officer pursued a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck after the driver fled instead of pulling over for a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near C.R. 138 around 12:20 a.m. Monday. The officer eventually lost site of the truck and ended the pursuit, a report shows.
BURGLARY
Suzann Angelo, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police a $1,000 couch and $800 worth of Barbie dolls were stolen after a shed was broken into in the 27000 block of Cobblestone Way sometime between July 15 and 10:45 a.m. Friday.
CRASH
Samuel Richardson, Goshen, was injured when the handlebar of an apparent scooter he was driving was struck by an SUV driven by Charlene Vincent, Goshen, at Eisenhower Drive South and Dierdorff Road around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a report by Goshen police.
Vincent said she was in the process of passing Richardson’s vehicle on Dierdorff when he started to turn left onto Eisenhower and the vehicles collided.
Richardson was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries. Vincent did not report any injuries.
THEFT
Timothy Becker, Bristol, reported to Elkhart county police his mailbox with a package inside it was stolen from his home, 21329 Echo Lane, sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday. The mailbox was found in the area, police said in a report.
FRAUD
Jeremy Love, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between December First and Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.