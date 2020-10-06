A Middlebury man faces nearly a dozen charges stemming from a child molestation case.
Phillip Beachey, 43, was charged with 10 felony counts Tuesday — three Level 1 counts and three Level 4 counts of child molesting, and four Level 4 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Beachey is accused of touching a teenager inappropriately multiple times over the course of about three or four years, according to details by a detective in a probable cause affidavit. The investigation into the allegations began in February.
Shortly after the case opened, the victim admitted downplaying the initial information and alleged being asked by another person to lie about the severity of the situation, according to the affidavit.
The case against Beachey was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3. A warrant for his arrest was also issued.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
Glen Helmuth, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he heard the sounds of gunfire coming from the area of South 16th Street and College Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Monday.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at 7-Eleven reported to Goshen police a counterfeit bill was used at the business, 1000 S. Main St., around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Ronald Lewallen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged while parked near a house at 604 Nebraska Drive around 7:40 p.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• William Seigler, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck another vehicle in the parking lot of Lippert Components Inc., 2703 College Ave., around 4:25 p.m. Monday. The driver of the first vehicle fled the scene, according to a police report.
• Staff at Taco Bell reported to Goshen police Monday a vehicle struck a concrete pole next to the drive-thru menu board at the restaurant, 4510 Elkhart Road, and then left the scene at an unknown time. Police are investigating.
THEFTS
• Travis Branch, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck was stolen from the driveway of his house, 582727 Jefferson Ridge Drive, sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday.
• Eric Stover, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from his vehicle at a house, 60921 Deerfield Drive, sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.
• Diego Lechuga reported to Elkhart County police speakers, an amplifier and a debit card were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the lot of Grand Design RV in Middlebury sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. last Friday. The debit card was used to make a $500 purchase, police said in a report.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a theft from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, that occurred Sept. 19.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a theft from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, that occurred Sept. 9.
FRAUD
• Kailaine Fields, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police Monday a case of check fraud involving several checks with a bank account she manages.
• Lawrence Meteiver and Kathleen Meteiver, both of Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Monday their credit cards were stolen and used fraudulently.
