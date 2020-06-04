POLICE NEWS: Man charged in OWI crash also accused of threatening cop

A Goshen man is accused of crashing a vehicle while drunk and threatening police.
William Ross, 32, is charged with Level 6 felony counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and intimidation.
An Elkhart County police deputy found Ross and a boy standing next to a damaged Jeep in a ditch in the 21000 block of C.R. 52 south of New Paris around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Ross admitted to the officer at the scene he had crashed the vehicle while the boy was riding with him, and the officer collected evidence he was intoxicated, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Ross and the child were then taken to Goshen Hospital to be checked for possible injuries.
As he investigated, the officer heard allegations that Ross had planned to kill a man with either a crossbow or a knife. In the affidavit, the officer states he recalled Ross mentioning that while they were at the crash scene, he’d wanted to kill someone after receiving threats. Ross also told the officer that wasn’t the reason he’d been out driving.
Ross was transported to the jail after the hospital and, during the ride, he allegedly made threats to kill the officer who’d responded to the crash and people at the hospital, the affidavit shows.
The intimidation charge relates specifically to the threats against the officer, according to the affidavit.
POSSIBLE NEGLECT
Staff at Goshen Hospital reported to Goshen police a child was left in a vehicle in the hospital’s parking lot, 200 High Park Ave., around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. The parent had returned to the vehicle and left the area before police arrived, a report shows.
CRASH
A car driven by Sarah Leighton, Fort Wayne, was rear-ended by a car driven by Zachary Lantz, Goshen, while Leighton was stopped in traffic after a train passed at the crossing in the 600 block of East Madison Street around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Leighton was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for neck and back pain, police said.
Lantz did not report any injuries.
CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION
Goshen police stopped a vehicle at C.R. 33 and C.R. 46 around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday. During the stop, police, in a report, said counterfeit money and checks, as well as marijuana were found in the vehicle. One person in the vehicle was also arrested and jailed on warrants out of Whitley County. Police did not provide a name.
THEFTS
• Brianne Sauers, Goshen, reported to Goshen police jewelry was stolen from a house, 419 S. Cottage Ave., around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• Staff at Four Star Rental reported to Elkhart County police around Wednesday a 2013 Bobcat skid steer that was rented to a person was not returned to the company, 1504 Bashor Road, in Goshen by the due date on May 28.
• Chad Barden reported to Elkhart County police tools were stolen Tuesday from his vehicle at a house, 22441 C.R. 45, in Goshen.
HIT-AND-RUN
Dyran Nelms, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash in the 1200 block of Eisenhower Drive South around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Manuel Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged while it was parked at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Staff at Ozinga reported to Goshen police buildings were tagged with graffiti at the business, 1700 Egbert Ave., around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Jose Medina Urribarri reported to Goshen police his unit in the Ashton Pines apartment complex, 4353 Balsam Fir Lane, was entered sometime between about 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
• Maria Quezada, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a case of identity deception.
• Shane Edwards, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police Wednesday he may have been victimized in a scam involving his Social Security number.
• Timothy Eckman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday an unauthorized transaction with his bank account.
