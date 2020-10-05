An Elkhart man is accused of molesting children nearly two years ago.
James Frink, 34, is charged with four Level 4 felony counts of child molesting and a Level 5 felony count of criminal confinement in a case filed Friday.
Frink is accused of inappropriately touching two children under age 12 at an address in Elkhart between December 2018 and January 2019, according to details by a detective in a probable cause affidavit. He also would allegedly tell one of the youths to kill themselves for refusing to do what he wanted.
The allegations were initially reported to Elkhart police in late 2019, the affidavit shows.
The charges were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3. A warrant has also been issued for Frink’s arrest.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Robert Henke reported to Elkhart County police a gun was fired several times from a vehicle on C.R. 30 west of C.R. 15 near Goshen around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.
ARRESTS
• Jessica Willis, 43, Wolcottville, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of battery after police alleged she battered a person at Gordon Campground, 9500 E. 600 South, in Wolcottville Sunday.
• Goshen police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile on a charge of criminal mischief after responding to a report by Charles Yoder that a sign was damaged in his front yard, 1606 W. Lincoln Ave., around 3:10 p.m. Sunday. The juvenile was released to a guardian with a citation to appear in court.
• Jazmyn Perez, 27, 54488 C.R. 8, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Middlebury Street and Industrial Drive in Elkhart around 3 a.m. Sunday.
• Jose Guevara, 26, 317 N. Second St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and C.R. 28 around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
• Samantha Bailey, 27, 57814 Yukon St., Elkhart, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 5450 N. Ind. 9 in Howe around 12:10 a.m. Sunday.
• Lane Whitcomb, 21, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 2000 N. Ind. 9 in LaGrange around 1:55 a.m. Saturday.
ROBBERY
Jaskarndeep Singh reported to Elkhart County police a male and female robbed him at gunpoint and stole a handgun and cash in the area of U.S. 33 and Lewis Street in Elkhart around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Larry Nantkes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from the 7-Eleven, 1000 S. Main St., Saturday.
• Michael Cooper reported to Elkhart County police a wallet was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at 11555 Harter Drive in Middlebury sometime between 6 a.m. and noon Saturday, and a credit card from the wallet was used fraudulently.
• Charlie Choate Jr. reported to Elkhart County police a 2015 Mercedes was stolen from a home, 53055 Sylvan Court, near Bristol sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday.
• Jacob Hoeger reported to Elkhart County police his truck was stolen from a home, 53284 Pine Brook Drive, near Bristol sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. Police recovered the vehicle in the area of the 52000 block of Yorkshire Drive in Bristol.
• Travis Eash reported to Elkhart County police Friday several feet of copper wiring and copper piping was stolen from a house, 65736 Ind. 15, in Goshen sometime between the end of June and Sept. 16.
BURGLARY
Christian Wright, Colorado, reported to Goshen police a person was in a vacant house, 631 S. Sixth St., around 10 p.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
Truman Weaver, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a person contacted him by phone, claiming to work for Amazon, and stole a large sum of money around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Goshen police responded to a hit-and-run crash at Seventh and Douglas streets around 5:15 a.m. Monday.
• Elkhart County police reported a driver crashed into a NIPSCO gas meter at 600 W. Hawthorn St. in Bristol while fleeing the scene around 2 a.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Officers at the Elkhart County Jail reported to Elkhart County police an inmate broke a window in a cell at the facility, 26861 C.R. 26, on Sept. 26.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Reginald Crowder, 46, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Sept. 30.
