An Elkhart man faces charges from a crash that killed a man during a short police pursuit earlier this year.
Roger Rhodes, 54, is charged with a Level 3 felony count of resisting law enforcement, two Level 4 felony counts of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and a Level 5 felony count of driving without a license in a case filed Wednesday.
Rhodes was driving a pickup truck when, instead of pulling over for a traffic stop on C.R. 7 in Elkhart, he allegedly sped off. While passing vehicles, police said Rhodes crashed into a tractor-trailer. A passenger in Rhodes’ truck, Bryan Bailey, was killed in the crash, and Rhodes was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment, police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
A blood test while Rhodes was at the hospital showed he had methamphetamine in his blood, police said in the affidavit.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
ARRESTS
• Francine Hansen, 50, 8100 N. 1150 West, Shipshewana, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of disorderly conduct, residential entry, intimidation, public intoxication and operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a disturbance call at a house, 60232 Ind. 15, in Goshen around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
• William Waddington, 27, 1004 E. Walnut St., Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop around 10 a.m. Monday.
CRASH
A pickup truck driven by Gary Leiting Jr., Decatur, Michigan, rolled multiple times after it left Ash Road while he was attempting to turn onto C.R. 2 near Elkhart around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Leiting and a passenger in the truck, McKenzie Kuseske, Dowagiac, Michigan, were both taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment for injuries, police said in the release.
THEFTS
• Michael Isnogle, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at a house, 122 Crescent St., sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
• Amanda Anderson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen from a house, 603 N. Seventh St., around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• Ryan Ramirez reported to Elkhart County police a catalytic converter was stolen from 702 S. Hawthorn St. in Bristol sometime between 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Monday.
• Jarvis Rogers reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was stolen from a vehicle that was parked at a house, 22526 C.R. 18, sometime between noon Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.
BURGLARY
Ricky Lieberenz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his apartment at 214 E. Clinton St. was burglarized Monday evening.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Emily Reinhardt, Nappanee, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash where her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Model Elementary School, 412 S. Greene Road, around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
• Miguel Sanchez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle at 2525 Linden Drive around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
• Humberto Rios-Castaneda reported to Elkhart County police the vehicle he was driving was struck by a truck at Old C.R. 17 and C.R. 45 around 5:50 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the truck then left the scene.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Letrivia Wheeler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police four juveniles damaged windows at her apartment at Ashton Pines, 2665 Alpine Fir Lane, around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police also responded to another case of vandalism at an apartment at Ashton Pines around 6:15 p.m.
• Connie Butler reported to Goshen police Tuesday that graffiti was spray painted on a wall of Life Spring Church, 116 S. Third St., sometime between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8.
FRAUD
• Sandra Ramos, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday that she was involved in a scam.
• Kellie Stotts, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday that her name was used to file for unemployment benefits.
• Gregory Moeller, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Friday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Oct. 31 and Nov. 11.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Tori Costella, 45, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody around 8:20 a.m. Monday.
• Oliver Love, 63, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Nov. 10.
