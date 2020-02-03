Goshen police are investigating a robbery in which a victim was beaten with a handgun, apparently near a business this past weekend.
A 22-year-old man reported to police two people struck him in the head multiple times with a revolver as they stole cash and a mobile phone from him in the 700 block of Lincolnway East around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. A police report shows the address for Cabin Coffee Co. as the location of the incident.
The victim was taken to Goshen Hospital by his family to receive medical treatment for a head laceration, police said.
As police investigate the case, anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call the department at 574-533-8661.
SUSPECTED MAILBOX DRUGS
Drugs were allegedly delivered to a mailbox in Goshen last week.
U.S. Postal Service staff reported to Elkhart County police possible illegal drugs were found in the mailbox at a home, 65868 Harwood Drive, around 1:10 p.m. Friday.
The case is under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Paula Altenhof, 55, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 300 block of South 10th Street around 5 p.m. Sunday.
• Stephanie Hernandez, 23, Goshen, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Ind. 9 north of C.R. 200 North around 8 p.m. Saturday.
• Eden Rangel, 20, Kendallville, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of being a minor in possession of alcohol and driving without a license as well as for a warrant out of Allen County following a traffic stop at C.R. 1000 and Ind. 120 around 2:50 a.m. Saturday.
• John Haines, 18, Osceola, and Shelby Johnson, 19, were arrested by Elkhart County police each on a charge of theft after police said the two tried to steal salad dressing, ketchup, frozen Mexican lasagna and Pop Tarts at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, in Elkhart around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Haines and Johnson each received citations to appear in court on the theft charges. Johnson was released at the scene, while Haines was jailed on a warrant from of Goshen.
STUN GUN USED
Police used a stun gun during an incident at a home in the 53000 block of Woodside Drive in Bristol around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a report. Police were initially called to the location to serve as a standby, according to the report.
BURGLARY
Dagoberto Rodriguez Zacarias, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a shed was burglarized on his property at 317 N. Second St., around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Jorawar Jarrion, Osceola, reported to Goshen police a theft from his business, 1827 Lincolnway East, around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Annette Buss, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 11:45 a.m. Sunday a person failed to return equipment that was rented from Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East.
• Alex Homister, Syracuse, reported to Elkhart County police around 11:20 a.m. Saturday a person used his vehicle and failed to return it.
• Annette Olmstead reported to LaGrange County police the driver of a pickup truck pumped $83.75 worth of gas into the vehicle at a gas station in Howe, 5450 N. Ind. 9, and then drove off without paying for the fuel around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. Police are investigating.
FRAUD
• A Bristol woman reported to Elkhart County police a caller ordered her to pay $1,500 in gift cards to make an arrest warrant against her go away around 1 p.m. Friday. Ran told police she later sent Game Stop gift cards to the caller, according to a police report.
• Mary Smith, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Thursday a case of fraud that occurred Jan. 27.
CRASH
Vanessa Koehl, Kendallville, was injured when the car she was driving collided with a car driven by Joshua Fiandt, Auburn, at E. U.S. 20 and C.R. 850 East Saturday, LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Koehl was using her car for newspaper delivery at the time, and had hazard lights activated, and began to make a left turn at the same time as Fiandt started to pass her, police said.
Koehl was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for injuries. Fiandt and a child in his car were not injured, police said.
POSSIBLE GUNFIRE
William Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he heard what he thought sounded like gunfire near his home in the 1300 block of East Douglas Street around 11 p.m. Sunday. Police checked the area and didn’t find any signs of gunfire, a police report shows. No other reports about sounds of gunfire were made at the time.
