A Wakarusa man is accused of cutting or stabbing a man at a gas station in Goshen late Tuesday night.
Bradley Hall, 40, 415 N. Elkhart St., was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.
Police had responded to a call about a fight at Pak-A-Sak, 112 W. Pike St., around 11:55 p.m. There, the victim told police he was injured when Hall assaulted him with a knife.
Hall was taken into custody a short time later, police said in a report. Jail information shows in addition to battery, he was also booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
DAMAGED SPRINKLER FLOODS JAIL CELL
Staff at the Elkhart County Jail reported to Elkhart County police a 28-year-old inmate destroyed a fire suppression sprinkler in his cell around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Water from the sprinkler flooded the cell and other areas of the jail, police said in a report.
BATTERY
• An Elkhart County corrections officer reported to Elkhart County police an inmate sprayed him with urine at the jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Elkhart County police also investigated a report of a battery at the county correctional complex around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
CHILD MOLESTATION CASES FILED
Two Elkhart men face child molestation charges in separate cases.
Dominick Jones, 40, is accused of inappropriately touching a child younger than 14 years old at his home in Elkhart between May 2018 and February 2019, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
The prosecutor’s office has charged Jones with six Level 1 felony counts of child molestation and a Level 4 felony molesting charge.
At the same time, Christopher Caston Sr., 31, is charged with two Level 1 felony counts of child molestation and a Level 4 felony molesting count.
Caston is accused of inappropriately touching two children younger than 10 years old at an apartment in Elkhart between last March and June, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
When police questioned Caston, he denied the allegations, the affidavit shows.
Both cases were filed Tuesday in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
ARRESTS
• Douglas Harris, 57, 1504 James Place South, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at Johnston Street and West Hackett Road around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.
• Roger Hull, 77, 54204 Echo Lane, Bristol, was arrested by Indiana State Police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 24 around 10 p.m. Monday.
• Robert Prible, 54, Augusta, Maine, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash after police and Indiana State Police troopers responded to a reckless driving call around the 126-mile marker of the Indiana Toll Road around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Police learned the vehicle driven by Prible struck another vehicle and damaged property at a Toll Road plaza, 7065 N. 475 East, police said in a report.
• Miguel Lara, 26, 1320 S. Main St., Ligonier, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a driver's license following a traffic stop on Ind. 5 near C.R. 500 South Sunday.
• Aaron Lambright, 19, Middlebury, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop at C.R. 250 West and C.R. 200 North Sunday. Lambright allegedly fled the scene at first but then returned to the vehicle, police said in a report.
• Jorge Rodriguez, 23, 1219 N. Stone Dr., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on U.S. 20 west of C.R. 17 around 11:10 p.m. Saturday.
• Susan Thursby, 51, 605 S. Main St., Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police found her vehicle stuck in a driveway at 520 S. Main St. in Middlebury around 9 p.m. Saturday.
• Rafael Gonzalez, 55, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Ind. 9 around 8 p.m. Saturday.
• Luke Yoder, 20, Topeka, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of alcohol following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and C.R. 600 West around 11:40 p.m. Jan. 16.
• Desirae Chagoya, 30, Fort Wayne, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 3000 block of North Ind. 9 in LaGrange on Jan. 16. Police also arrested and jailed William Chain, 40, Elmwood Park, Illinois, on charges of theft of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.
SIX ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
LaGrange County police arrested six people on a variety of charges, including dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance and visiting a common nuisance after searching a home in Wolcottville Monday.
Police sought to arrest James Miller of Wolcottville on a warrant from Kosciusko County, and found him trying to hide in the house, 306½ Race St., around 3:30 p.m. Police then received a search warrant, went in the house and inside found 1.4 ounces of marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia, police said in a report.
Miller was arrested along with Shannon Sizemore of Wolcottville, Kimberly Henwood of Syracuse, Heather Knight of North Webster, Tylynn Watkins of Wolcottville and Michael Miller of Wolcottville.
BURGLARY
Sonia Delgado, Goshen, reported to Goshen police property was stolen after her home, 930 Michigan Ave., was broken into around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Kelsey Sutterby, Goshen, reported to Goshen police money was stolen from her at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 502 N. Main St., around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Guadalupe De La Fuente reported to Elkhart County police Monday two aluminum ramps, valued at $600, were stolen from his trailer while it was parked at the Gallops travel plaza, 18423 U.S. 20, near Goshen sometime between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
• Linda Anderson reported to Elkhart County police Saturday the catalytic converter was stolen off her SUV at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 23283 U.S. 33, sometime between Jan. 11 and Friday.
FRAUD
• William Vanguilder, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday he was scammed by his insurance company.
• Richard Thompson, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police around noon Tuesday a check of his was forged and cashed by another person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.