POLICE NEWS: Man arrested while child hospitalized after beating

A child’s condition at a local hospital is apparently grave following an incident of abuse in which an Elkhart man now faces multiple charges.
Christian Maradiaga, 19, is jailed on counts of domestic battery, battery on a person younger than 14 years old, interfering with the reporting of a crime and criminal confinement following his arrest Thursday.
A 4-year-old child had been beaten and was said to be unresponsive when investigators were called to Elkhart General Hospital early Thursday morning. Information gathered at the hospital then led police to find Maradiaga in an apartment at 2801 Toledo Road in Elkhart, according to a release from the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, as well as police information.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the abuse, and the release on Friday stated, “the child’s prognosis is not optimistic.”
The release also shows Maradiaga is being held in lieu of a $300,000 bond while the prosecutor’s office prepares to file formal charges.
The office also noted public documents in the case, such as an affidavit detailing the cause of the arrest, have been temporarily sealed.
Anybody with information on the case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.
ARRESTS
• David Hunt, 39, 14247 Ind. 120, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 4024 Elkhart Road around 11:40 p.m. Thursday. Hunt was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Goshen police arrested a 15-year-old boy on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Berkey Avenue around 9:35 p.m. Thursday. The boy was placed in the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• Ismael Velazquez Rodriguez, 38, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Sunnyside Drive around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.
• Christopher Solley-Mead, 40, North Webster, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Solley-Mead was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Luis Escobar, 28, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to the 4300 block of Conifer Lane around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
INVASION OF PRIVACY
In a report, Goshen police alleged Bennie Morse, 63, Goshen, violated a protection order in the 200 block of North Harrison Street around 12:20 p.m. Thursday. Charges were sent to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review, police said.
THREAT
Ashley Fair reported to Elkhart County police she received an email with a threatening message involving Cornerstone Christian Montessori school, 23830 C.R. 106, in Elkhart around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Fred Hubbard reported to Elkhart County police the bicycle he was riding was struck by a white SUV at Ind. 15 and C.R. 20 around 4 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the SUV then fled the scene, according to the report. Hubbard did not report any injuries.
• Tammy Zeiger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mailbox and a neighbor’s mailbox in the 2500 block of Berkey Avenue were struck by a silver truck around 9:10 p.m. Thursday. The driver left the area without reporting the collision, police said in a report.
CRASHES
• A car driven by James Steele, Michigan City, collided with an SUV driven by Maritza Ramos, Goshen, at C.R. 15 and C.R. 40 around 3:35 p.m. Thursday. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the road and strike a fence, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Ramos was treated for pain at the scene, police said.
Steele was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment, police said. He was also cited for failing to yield to traffic and for driving with a suspended license.
• A motorcycle driven by Tre Jefferies, South Bend, collided with a pickup truck driven by Shannon Cory, Osceola, at C.R. 12 and C.R. 3 around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. Elkhart County police said as Cory began turning left from C.R. 12 onto C.R. 3, Jefferies tried to pass his truck by veering into the opposite lane but struck the vehicle in the process, according to a news release.
Jefferies was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said. He was also cited for passing in a no passing zone, driving without insurance and driving without a motorcycle endorsement.
Cory did not report any injuries.
• A car driven by Katlin Alexander, Warsaw, collided with an SUV driven by Jasmine Bontrager, Goshen, at C.R. 20 and C.R. 23 around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Bontrager was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for an injury, police said.
Alexander was examined at the scene, police said. She was also cited for failing to yield to traffic.
• An SUV driven by Matthew Harlan, Allegan, Michigan, collided with a minivan driven by Ransleykyle Barnes, Athens, Michigan, on C.R. 20 near Nagy Drive around 11:40 a.m. Thursday. Elkhart County police said Harlan had pulled into Barnes’ path as he turned left from C.R. 20 into a private driveway, according to a news release.
Barnes was treated at the scene for an injury, police said.
Harlan did not report any injuries. He was cited by police for failing to yield the right of way to traffic.
THEFTS
• Bryan Fox, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an Amazon package was stolen from the front porch of his home, 18 Winchester Trail, around 4:55 p.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Lowe’s Home Improvement reported to Goshen police a theft from the store, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around 1:20 p.m. Thursday.
• Clara Howell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police gas was stolen from the Phillips 66 gas station, 224 N. Main St., around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.
BURGLARY
Jim Bontrager, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police property was stolen from 1725 Woodgate Drive sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Staff at Center Management Corp. reported to Goshen police buildings were vandalized at 629 Pringle Drive around 12:20 p.m. Thursday.
