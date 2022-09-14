Two people were injured and one arrested following a two-vehicle collision at 6:09 a.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Jesse Collins, 22, 9055 E. 375 North, Churubusco, was driving his vehicle north in the 17000 block of C.R. 22 when he exited the east side of the roadway and collided with a fence post before coming to rest in a field. Prior to driving the vehicle, Collins had consumed an intoxicating beverage, the report noted.
Collins suffered minor cuts as a result of the crash. A passenger in his vehicle, Violet Weaver, 20, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of neck pain.
Collins was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and transported to the Elkhart County jail.
OTHER ARRESTS
• Johnny Vance, 64, 54224 Wilson St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery causing serious bodily injury while in the 51000 block of C.R. 109, Elkhart, at 10 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Jeremi Beck, an employee of Goshen Hospital, contacted Goshen police at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday to report the theft of a catalytic converter from one of the hospital’s buses while it was parked at 2014 S. Main St., Goshen, sometime within the past two weeks.
• Aaron Lehman, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of a catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked at 202 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen.
• Olivia Jimenez, Illinois, contacted Goshen police at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday to report that her cellphone was stolen while left unattended inside Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Toni Manges Hays, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday to report that her son’s bicycle was stolen while parked at 813 Emerson St., Goshen.
• Michael Buck contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole a catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked at 28443 C.R. 10, Elkhart.
• Shirley Shenk contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole her purse from out of her vehicle while it was parked at 56784 C.R. 21, Bristol, sometime between 8 and 9 a.m. Tuesday.
VEHICLE THEFT
• Rex Bennett, 29838 C.R. 10, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:12 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole his 1998 black and blue Honda motorcycle from his front lawn at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
• Marjorie Coleman, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:12 a.m. Monday to report that someone withdrew money from her deceased father’s account sometime between 9 p.m. Nov. 1, 2017, and 10 a.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Dennis Wright, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday to report damage to the men’s bathroom at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen.
• Sara Catalino contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:36 p.m. Monday to report that someone slashed her vehicle’s tire while it was parked at 25800 Brookstream Circle, Elkhart, sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 5:15 a.m. Monday.
• Anthony Aker, 55685 Ind. 15, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone broke a window on a door at the residence.
• Bre-anna Bonse, 52076 Brookstream Circle, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked at her residence.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:49 p.m. Monday to report that Robert Smith, 35, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 8:43 p.m. Sept. 8 and is now considered absent without leave.