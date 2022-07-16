ELKHART — An Elkhart man was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated following a crash on Hively Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday night.
According to a release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, Tony Brown, 59, Elkhart, was driving a 2011 Ford Escape south on C. R. 107 from Hively Avenue.
He was traveling behind Adam Wilkins, 39, Elkhart, who then pulled into the north bound lane of C.R. 107 to pull into a residence in the 57000 block of C. R. 107 when he was rear ended by Brown.
Brown was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for complaint of neck pain and arrested after being medically cleared.
INJURY/ACCIDENT
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash which took place at 1:58 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rieth Blvd. and New C.R. 17. Chad Hahn, 47, Edwardsbury, Michigan said in a report that the traffic control signals were not operational at the intersection when his vehicle struck another vehicle driven by Ashley Vanover, 31, Nappanee, who was driving northeast with three passengers in the left turn lane of New C.R. 17 when her vehicle was struck by Hahn's vehicle, who was traveling south. Hahn and and the three passengers in Vanover's vehicle reported injuries. All but one were treated at the scene except one passenger who said she'd seek treatment on her own.
THEFT
Adrin Stickel reported money stolen from his residence in the 1000 block of Greencroft Drive at 3:56 p.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
Ramon Gutierrez reported to Goshen city police a burglary at his residence in the 700 block of South Main Street at 9:19 a.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Bobbi Hossler reported to Goshen city police damage to a building in the 100 block of Middlebury Street at 11:20 a.m. Friday.
ARRESTS
- Paul Goldsworthy, 27, homeless, was arrested on a charge of theft and transported to Elkhart County Jail after Wal-Mart, 4522 Elkhart Road, reported shoplifting in process at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Goldsworthy fled the scene and was later located by Goshen city officers.
- Julio Acosta, 20, Goshen, was arrested at 10:54 p.m. Friday on charges of dealing in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance after a search warrant was executed at his residence. He was then taken to ECJ.
- Nathan T. Russell, 35, Elkhart, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Saturday, following a traffic stop, on charges of possession of methamphetamines and possession of paraphernalia, as well as an active arrest warrant out of Elkhart County. He was then taken to ECJ.
- Peggy Ross, 61, South Bend, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 2:29 p.m. Saturday after officers reported to 4522 Elkhart Road. She was released with a pending court date.
- Rolando Torres Castro, 47, homeless, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated/prior conviction following a traffic stop at 11:36 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to ECJ.
- Nicole Hardy, 36, Elkhart, was arrested charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at 1:40 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of C.R. 45 and Missouri Ave. Hardy provided a certified breath test sample and was taken to ECJ.