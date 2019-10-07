A high-speed police pursuit in Goshen, which included a car driving into a railroad crossing gate, led to a Michigan man’s arrest early Monday morning.
Luis Rodriguez Torres, 39, Eau Claire, took off in a car during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Avenue around 2 a.m., and then led Goshen police on a chase through the city, according to a police report.
As Rodriguez Torres reached Logan Street, police said his car struck the trailer and the side of a tractor-trailer that had turned onto East Lincoln. He then drove through and damaged a railroad arm which had lowered for an oncoming train at the crossing at Eighth and Logan streets, according to a report.
The pursuit moved into West Goshen, where police said Rodriguez Torres tried to turn from Dewey Avenue onto Berkey Avenue, lost control and crashed into a utility pole at 122 Berkey Ave. He got out of his car and fled on foot before police were able to take him into custody.
Rodriguez Torres was first treated at Goshen Hospital for injuries he received in the crash, and was then jailed on charges of resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer in the earlier crash, Keven Rockenbaugh, Millersburg, did not report any injuries, police said.
PURSUIT
• A motorcyclist faces criminal charges following a high-speed police pursuit in LaGrange this weekend.
The driver of the motorcycle refused to pull over for a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Ind. 9, led police on the pursuit reaching speeds of about 100 miles per hour and then crashed at a curve in the 500 block of South Ind. 9 around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, LaGrange police said in a news release.
The driver was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne to receive treatment for injuries from the crash. Investigators found about one pound of methamphetamine in the driver’s possession, the release states.
Police did not release the driver’s identity in the news release. Charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license are being considered in this case, according to the release.
ARRESTS
• Jarred Rumph, 33, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Bashor Road around 11 p.m. Sunday.
• Brenda Martinez, 29, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Martinez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Brent Stankovich, 48, 210 Laurelwood Court, Wakarusa, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at College Avenue and 11th Street around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
• Emmanuel Castillo, 26, 812 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop on U.S. 33 at Rieth Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
• Chase Lentych-Hack, 25, Lakeville, was arrested by Middlebury police and jailed on a charge of driving with a suspended license, as well as for a warrant following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and C.R. 16 around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.
• Mandy Osborn, 33, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies and jailed on charges of domestic battery and criminal mischief after police responded to an incident in the 53000 block of C.R. 27 around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
• Steven Santos Villasensor, 25, Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart deputies and jailed on charges of battery and resisting arrest after police responded to a situation in the 2000 block of Roys Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Saturday.
• Brent Mishler, 22, 18422 Wee Acres Drive, Bristol, was arrested by Bristol police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Hilbish Boulevard and Indiana Street around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, according to a police affidavit.
• Rigoberto Gonzalez, 36, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and C.R. 15 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Robert Berry, 65, Chesterton, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Market and Jackson streets around 11:50 p.m. Friday, according to a police affidavit.
• Byron Geigley, 35, 62721 Planeville Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Lusher and Benham avenues around 8 p.m. Friday.
• Justin Richardson, 26, homeless, Bristol, was arrested by Bristol police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as for a warrant after police found him inside an SUV parked in a driveway in the 21000 block of Ind. 120 in Elkhart around 10 a.m. Friday, according to a police affidavit.
• Garrett Kozlowski, 42, 502 Bloomingdale Dr., Bristol, was arrested by Bristol police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Ponderosa and Bloomingdale drives around 12:20 a.m. Friday.
CRASHES
• An SUV driven by Gary Botts, Cassopolis, Michigan, drove into the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Riverside Boulevard and was struck by a car driven by Hunter Sites, Elkhart, around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from Goshen police.
Botts did not report any injuries. Four teenagers in his SUV — a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, all from Goshen, and a 17-year-old girl from Bristol — were treated for various injuries, according to the report.
Sites was also treated at the scene for arm pain, according to the report.
Police cited Botts for failing to yield the right of way.
• A motorcycle driven by James Gluckin, Elkhart, pulled into the path of a car driven by Sky Allen, Bremen, at C.R. 1350 North and C.R. 950 West near Nappanee around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Kosciusko County police said in a news release. After that collision, Gluckin’s motorcycle struck a horse-drawn buggy driven by Anthony Chupp, Nappanee.
Gluckin was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for a possible broken leg, police said. No other injuries to the people involved were reported, though police said the horse had minor injuries.
BURGLARIES
• John Stevens, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen during a burglary to the garage of a home in the 500 block of Brandywine Drive around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
• Brian Ketcham, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his rental property in the 200 block of East Garfield Avenue around 12:10 p.m. Sunday.
• Ashley Harrison, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies that electronics were stolen from her home in the 18000 block of Joan Kay Lane on Sept. 24. Harrison told police the suspect caused structural damage trying to break into the residence again last Thursday, according to a report.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Tasha Disher, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a break-in to her home in the 400 block of Arbor Court around 10:10 a.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Anna Hoekstra, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen when her SUV was broken into while it was parked at a home in the 400 block of North Green Road sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
• Lyndsey Peak, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen when her vehicle was broken into while it was parked at a home in the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive around 5:50 a.m. Monday.
• Rick Hamsher, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mother was the victim of a theft at a home, 807 Elizabeth St., around 11 a.m. Sunday.
• Dallas Pletcher, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies Sunday a weed trimmer and $20 in cash were stolen from his home, 61759 C.R. 11, sometime between Sept. 16 and 19.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Paula Meyers, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her mailbox and then left the scene at 1505 Berkey Ave. around 7 p.m. Sunday.
TRESPASSING
• Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a person after responding to a call to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Sara Brooks, 33, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County deputies that she failed to return to custody Friday.
