A Goshen man faces multiple charges following an incident that involved a shed fire and fighting Monday.
Joseph Parris, 44, 22438 C.R. 45, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of battery, battery on a police officer, interfering with firefighters and criminal recklessness.
Police had joined Concord Township firefighters in responding to a shed fire around 3:25 p.m. at Parris’ address where they learned he had allegedly set the structure on fire. As family members tried to calm him down, Parris then allegedly struck a man in the head, according to a report by police.
Police said he also kicked an officer and spat on another while being taken into custody.
ARRESTS
• Jason Drinsky, 43, 60070 C.R. 13, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy after police alleged he contacted someone protected by a no contact order around 8:10 p.m. Monday.
• Dashon Wingo, 23, 180 Broadmore Estates, Goshen; Jachae Fox, 21, 415 N. Elkhart St., Wakarusa; and Arnaz Whitelaw, 21, 1011 Bontrager Ave., Elkhart, were arrested by Elkhart police and jailed each on charges of dealing methamphetamine, dealing marijuana and dealing a controlled substance after police investigated a house, 144 W. Garfield Ave., around 10:35 p.m. Sunday. Whitelaw was also charged with maintaining a common nuisance, police said in a report.
• Josiah Gaut, 34, 28980 C.R. 38, Wakarusa, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at West Plymouth and Indiana avenues around 8:35 p.m. Sunday.
• Goshen police arrested a juvenile on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Lincolnway East around 8:20 p.m. Sunday. The teen was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Robert Swearengin, 54, 23930 Dahlia Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 13 and C.R. 45 around 3:55 p.m. Saturday.
• Nathan Pleasant, 26, Ridgeville, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and possession of stolen property after police said he fled from officers who sought to pull him over at C.R. 17 and U.S. 20 around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The pursuit ended when Pleasant's vehicle crashed at C.R. 16 and U.S. 20 in Middlebury, according to police.
• Brenda Pettyjohn, 31, 1819 Roys Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at C.R. 300 East and Ind. 120 Saturday.
• Joshua Bryant, 40, 711 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and U.S. 20 around 5:15 p.m. last Friday.
• Ethan Edwards, 24, 3625 Naples Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 18 around 10:15 p.m. Nov. 25.
DRYER FIRE
Goshen firefighters extinguished a fire in a dryer after responding to a home, 1901 S. 15th St., around 2 p.m. Sunday. The fire was brought under control before it could spread, police said in a report.
CRASH
David Rutkowski, Osceola, lost control of the motorcycle he was driving as he turned from Pike Street onto Ind. 15 and struck a curb. The vehicle flipped and struck a street sign while Rutkowski was thrown around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Goshen police said in a report.
Rutkowski was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Goshen police responded to a call where a 47-year-old man was found dead in the front lawn of a house, 2405 Redspire Blvd., around 10:10 a.m. Sunday. Investigators don’t suspect foul play was involved.
BURGLARY
Anita Nunemaker, Wakarusa, reported to Elkhart County police a Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen during a break-in to her barn, 65109 Ind. 19, sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Nicholas Watson, Syracuse, reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from his camper at 15300 U.S. 6 sometime Sunday.
• A 15-year-old boy reported to Goshen police an Xbox One video game console was stolen from an address along Richmond Court around 6:35 p.m. Sunday. The teen also reported an incident of criminal recklessness involving a vehicle. Police said the teen had minor injuries.
• Nelson Lehman reported to Elkhart County police his bicycle was stolen in the 66000 block of C.R. 31 around 8 a.m. Sunday.
• John Futterknecht, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police the title and registration for his vehicle was stolen following a break-in to his garage, 54137 Eastview Drive, sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Elkhart County police received a report that a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from a 7-Eleven, 102 W. Vistula St., in Bristol around 12:10 a.m. last Friday.
• Matthew Dietz reported to Elkhart County police several prescription medications were stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in the 21000 block of Knobcone Court in Bristol sometime between 11 a.m. Nov. 25 and 1 a.m. Friday.
• Robert Larocca, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police his 2019 Ford Explorer was stolen from his driveway, 53881 Pheasant Ridge, sometime between 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 and 8:45 a.m. Nov. 26.
• Erika Hill, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police last Friday a Nintendo 3DS video game system and games were stolen from a home, 22390 Briarhill Drive, sometime between Oct. 13 and Nov. 17.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Amy Fischer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle collided with another vehicle on Elkhart Road near Peddler’s Village Road around 3:35 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene.
• Saul Galvez Moralez, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 7-Eleven, 2220 Elkhart Road, around 4 a.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information.
• Bryce Styles reported to Elkhart County police an SUV struck the rear of his vehicle at C.R. 17 and C.R. 40 around 3:15 p.m. Nov. 25. The driver of the SUV then fled west on C.R. 40, according to a police report.
• Kattie Runyon reported to Elkhart County police a crash that occurred at U.S. 20 and Ind. 15 around 7:45 a.m. Nov. 25. The driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene after the crash.
TRESPASSING
• Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to an 18-year-old man at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6:10 p.m. Monday.
• Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a person at Ashton Pines apartment complex, 2649 Ashton Pines Drive, around 5:55 p.m. Monday.
BATTERY
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a battery involving three juveniles at the facility, 62226 C.R. 16, in Goshen around 9:10 p.m. Sunday. The staff also reported another incident in which employees were battered Friday.
FRAUD
• Betty Mullet, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her debit card was used to purchase items at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 10:55 a.m. Monday.
• Kermit Troyer, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Saturday a case of fraud that occurred Nov. 18.
STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Elkhart County police recovered a Honda Civic in the area of C.R. 1 and Quail Pointe Drive near Elkhart around 11:11 a.m. Friday. The car had been reported stolen out of LaGrange County.
