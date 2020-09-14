A Wolcottville man was jailed on drug charges after LaGrange County police found him raving while reportedly hallucinating on another person’s property in Wolcottville Sunday.
Mark King, 62, 2205 E. 770 South, Wolcottville, was arrested by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 7500 block of South 215 East.
In a news release, police said King had used meth on either Friday or Saturday, and then believed he’d been in a gun battle with people he imagined were breaking in to burglarize his home. During the situation, police said King fled to a neighbor’s garage, threw a gun at a window and broke a door pane.
Police found King on another property after officers responded to a disorderly conduct call. He was first taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for delirium before he was taken into custody, the release shows.
Police reported they found multiple bullet holes from shots that were fired from inside his home. Three weapons were found there, and a fourth was found at a neighbor’s garage, the release shows.
ARRESTS
• Ryan Wyatt, 32, 13842 Ind. 120, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving as a habitual traffic violator after he fled a traffic stop and lead police on a short pursuit. Police said Wyatt crashed the motorcycle he was driving at Fifth and Pike streets around 3 p.m. Sunday. He complained of pain and was checked at the scene prior to being taken into custody, according to the report.
• Goshen police arrested a boy on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol after responding to a call the boy was sleeping in a vehicle with the door open in the 200 block of Woodridge Court around 9:20 a.m. Sunday. The boy was released to his parents with a citation to appear in court.
• Logan Wills, 23, Warsaw, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police stopped him in the area of Old C.R. 17 north of C.R. 20 around 8:05 a.m. Saturday.
• Shannon Heinemann, 38, Ohio, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police said he crashed a golf cart in the 9000 block of East C.R. 600 South in Wolcottville Saturday.
CHILD RESCUED
Maribel Salazar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a child was locked in a vehicle at a home, 1021 Colonial Manor Drive, around 4:40 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, the vehicle’s owner had already broken out a window to free the boy. Medics examined the child and he was released at the scene.
THEFTS
• James Bledsoe, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his trailer was stolen from a home, 1002 S. 11th St., sometime between noon Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday.
• Emma Liechty, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a phone charging cord and a CD case were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 112 S. Sixth St., around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.
• Christian Encarnacion, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday his wallet was stolen at one of the local Walmart stores.
• Donald Crist, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police multiple tools and power equipment were stolen from a barn and his home, 63465 C.R. 11 sometime between 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Brettni Hardman, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck while parked in a lot at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 2:35 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
• Braxton Butler reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of the Gallops gas station, 18423 U.S. 20, near Goshen around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.
INCORRIGIBILITY
Chad Halle reported to Elkhart County police a juvenile was apparently selling items possibly from a house, 68207 Clunette St., in New Paris on Sept. 9.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Chynna Rhodes, 27, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave Thursday after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody Sept. 4.
RUNAWAYS
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy left the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around noon Sunday.
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police two boys left the property, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
TOOL FOUND
Elkhart County police reported a power tool was found on C.R. 17 at Missouri Avenue in Goshen on Sept. 4.
