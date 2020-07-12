Goshen police on patrol in the area of Main Street and Lincoln Avenue early Sunday morning located an injured man who had reportedly been involved in a fight.
A Hispanic man was found on the ground just after 1:15 a.m., according to a police report. He was bleeding from cuts to his head and face, and complained of pain from the apparent injuries.
The man advised police he had been in a fight with an unknown person. He was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
CRASHES
• A Bristol driver was injured at 6:37 p.m. Friday when his vehicle left Ind. 15, went into a ditch and struck a tree stump.
Elkhart County police report Brock Welch, 33, was driving north in a Nissan Titan pickup when the truck went off the east side of the road. Police reported Welch received facial lacerations in the crash. He was treated at the scene by Bristol paramedics.
• Xinia Smucker, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 6:58 p.m. Friday that a driver failed to exchange information with her after a collision at Main and Pike streets.
• Benjamin Huber told Goshen police Friday that he believes someone has been taking items from his mail delivered to 320 S. Main St.
• Nancy Sell, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:16 a.m. Saturday that she was involved in a collision at South Main Street and Carter Road and the other driver left the scene before police arrived.
• Manuel Ocampo Torres, 59, of 61180 Old C.R. 17, was arrested for OWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and resisting arrest after an investigation into a hit and run crash at 6:10 p.m. Saturday at 83 Brookside Manor, Goshen. According to a report from Goshen police, no injuries were reported and Manuel was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
• Christian Valtierra Munoz, 40, of 1803 Roc Lane, was found to be driving while intoxicated after Goshen police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Beaver Lane in reference to a vehicle crash around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Munoz, who submitted to a blood draw at Goshen General Hospital, was transported to Elkhart County Jail, where he was incarcerated, according to a report from Goshen police.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police arrested Toka Hollar, 18, Elkhart, on a charge of possession of marijuana. Police said they made the arrest at 2:19 p.m. Friday after a traffic stop at West Wilden and Indiana avenues.
Hollar was released with a court date.
• Dawn Dalgarm, 37, Elkhart, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail, according to Goshen police.
• Genaro Rojas, 40, of 340 E. Levi Lee Road, Warsaw, was arrested by Goshen police around 4:45 p.m. Saturday for being a habitual traffic violator after he was stopped by police for a traffic violation at South Main and West Jefferson streets. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail and a report was completed.
• Robert Upton, 34, of 419 N. Fifth St., Goshen, was arrested around 1:35 a.m. Sunday after Goshen police were called to the 700 block of south Eighth Street in reference to a male refusing to leave. Upton was arrested for public intoxication and was transported to Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Michael Maierle reported to Goshen police Friday that medication was missing from 408 E. Lincoln Ave.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
Goshen police were called to assist a 29-year-old male from New Paris who was taken to the hospital around 5:45 a.m. Saturday due to medical concerns after being located inside a vehicle that did not belong to him. He was unable to communicate his thoughts clearly with officers, according to a police report, and was taken for an evaluation. A report was taken.
COUNTERFEITING
An assistant manager at Low Bob’s reported to Goshen police around 8:40 a.m. Saturday that a customer used a counterfeit $100 bill Friday to make a purchase. A report was taken.
INVASION OF PRIVACY
Brenda Summers, 49, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 9 a.m. Saturday a violation of a restraining order. Police responded and a report was taken.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Gisselle Soto, 30, of Goshen, reported a domestic battery to Goshen police around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. Police responded and a report was taken at the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention, according to a police report.
DRUG ARREST
When Goshen police made a traffic stop on C.R. 17 and Peddlers Village Road around 2 p.m. Saturday, the driver, William Smith, 19, of 1692 12th Road, Bourbon, who found to be in possession of cocaine, according to a police report. He was arrested and later incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
