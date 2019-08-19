Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Brookside Manor in Goshen Friday.
An SUV driven by Juan Morales, Goshen, was struck by a pickup truck driven by Tristan Millar, Niles, Michigan, when Millar allegedly ran a stop sign at Peddler’s Village and Reliance roads around 7:15 p.m., Goshen police said in a report.
Morales’ SUV spun into a ditch along Peddler’s Village Road, while Millar’s truck then struck an SUV driven by Alexis Singleton, Bristol, who was stopped at the intersection, police said.
Morales was flown to an area hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. Two passengers in his vehicle, Helen Malave Rivera and 7-year-old Jayden Morales, both of Goshen, were also injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Millar was treated at the scene for chest pain, and Singleton did not report any injuries.
Millar was also cited for disregarding a stop sign.
ESCAPE
An Elkhart County Jail inmate is back in custody after he was released by mistake this weekend.
While Anthony Bailey, 38, was getting out, Elkhart County police discovered the mistake and confronted him in the lobby of the jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. But Bailey fled the facility and couldn’t be found, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.
He was located later and taken into custody with assistance by Goshen police, the release showed.
Bailey was initially in jail on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license. Police expect additional charges to be filed following an investigation into Saturday’s situation. Information on the jail’s website shows Bailey’s in custody on charges of escape, forgery and identity deception in addition to the driving without a license count.
ARRESTS
• Heath Ault II, 21, Fort Wayne, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of public intoxication after police said they found him stumbling in the roadway around the 4300 block of South Ind. 3 near Howe. Police had responded to a call about an intoxicated man who jumped out of a moving vehicle around 10 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, Ault refused medical treatment for abrasions, police said.
• LaGrange County police arrested several minors after breaking up a party in Wolcottville early Sunday morning.
Police responded to a call about a girl possibly experiencing a drug overdose at 5725 C.R. E. 300 South around 6 a.m. When they arrived, a 19-year-old man told police he thought he had been drugged.
Two minors were taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for possible drug overdoses, police said.
Police also arrested 10 people aged 18–20 and jailed them each on a charge of illegal consumption or possession of alcohol. Multiple other juveniles were also arrested each on a charge of being a minor in possession of alcohol, and they were then released to parents or guardians, police said.
• Alexandra Berkes, 28, Syracuse, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after police said they found she had the drug while undergoing the intake process at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Berkes was also jailed on a warrant in another case.
• Bradley Bell was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at C.R. 300 North and C.R. 1100 East around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
• Michael Dunn, 30, 108 S. 29th St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine as well as on a warrant after police served the warrant at 500 Wagner Ave. around 5 p.m. Friday, according to police reports.
FALSE INFORMING
Goshen police are investigating a series of false reports from a house.
Police were called to the location in the 600 block of North Second Street multiple times for various situations Sunday. Each situation turned out to be false, police said in a report.
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
An Elkhart woman reported to Elkhart County police Sunday a social media account was accessed by an unknown person who used it to share child pornography.
THEFTS
• Aaron Murray, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at 4024 Elkhart Road around 4:50 p.m. Sunday.
• Meredith Farver, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person she knows stole items from her home, 609 S. Sixth St., around 8:40 a.m. Sunday.
• Cynthia Kaufman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her bicycle was stolen while it was locked up at Bethany Christian Schools, 2904 S. Main St., around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.
• Richard Gravender, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a battery was taken from his camper at a home 29333 C.R. 12 around 6 p.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUN
A 17-year-old girl from Elkhart reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of 4024 Elkhart Road around 2:20 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle apparently left the scene without exchanging information, according to a police report.
FRAUD
Joshua Sommers, Shipshewana, reported to Elkhart County police Friday a credit card issued to Pierceton Peddler LLC of Millersburg was used without authorization.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Dawn Murphy, 44, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Thursday she failed to return to custody Aug. 13.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Benjamin Kowalenko, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged while it was parked at a home, 1405 S. Ninth St., around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Curtis Birtha Jr., Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief to his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 205 W. Oakridge Ave., on July 31.
