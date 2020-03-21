A Bourbon man who stabbed a woman outside the Boys & Girls Club in Goshen in late 2018 is now accused of violating a restraining order by sending her flowers.

Jorge Lopez Chinchilla, 61, is charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy in a case filed Thursday.

He allegedly had a bouquet of flowers delivered anonymously to a woman he’d had a relationship with at her employer shortly after Valentine’s Day. The woman reported the situation to Goshen police on March 3, saying she learned from the floral shop that delivered the order that Lopez Chinchilla paid extra to keep his name off the bouquet. She was also alarmed Lopez Chinchilla had learned where she works, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Police tracked Lopez Chinchilla to Greencastle where he works. He admitted in an interview to sending the flowers in violation of a recent protective order stemming from a domestic violence case, the affidavit shows.

Lopez Chinchilla was arrested in December 2018 on accusations he attacked the woman with a sharp tire repair tool while she sat in her vehicle outside the Boys & Girls Club, 301 Crescent St. He fled after onlookers pulled him away from the vehicle.

Following footprints in the snow, police found Lopez Chinchilla hiding in a vacant house in the 400 block of North Seventh Street. He was arrested and went through the legal process.

Lopez Chinchilla pleaded guilty in July 2019 to a Level 5 felony charge of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, as well as admitted violating his probation in three prior domestic battery and invasion of privacy cases. He received a five-year sentence that included incarceration time, two years of home detention and two years of probation, according to court information.

A couple months later, he was transferred to Marion County where in October he admitted to violating probation, again, in a fraud case. Lopez Chinchilla had pleaded guilty in 2014 to a felony count of corrupt business influence on accusations he posed as an attorney, hired to post bonds for Latinos detained at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Center in Chicago.

For violating probation, he was sentenced to approximately two-and-a-half years in a community corrections program, with a potential to transfer him to Elkhart County. Court information shows Lopez Chinchilla was moved to home detention at the end of February while a requested sentence modification was considered to let him move to a new county.

The new charges were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 1. A warrant for Lopez Chinchilla’s arrest was also issued.

ARRESTS

• Timothy Glassburn, 32, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement after police said he fled from a traffic stop at Oakridge Avenue and North Main Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Glassburn later crashed his vehicle and was taken into custody, police said.

• Elkhart County police arrested a 13-year-old boy on charges of resisting law enforcement, leaving without permission and intimidation after police responded to a report the boy threatened staff at Bashor Children’s Home with a weapon and then ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 1:50 p.m. Thursday. The boy was found by police a short time later, and was then detained at the Juvenile Detention Center.

THEFTS

• Michael Kincaid, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday a safe was stolen from his home, 410 Westfield Ave., sometime earlier this week.

• Zachary Rondo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from Martin’s Super Market, 1401 College Ave., around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

• Glenn Phenix, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two long guns were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 427 N. Ninth St., around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

• Debbie Davis, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a laptop was stolen from her home, 507 Dewey Ave., around 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Thursday cases of theft that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on March 1.

DRUG POSSESSION

• Elkhart County police are investigating a report a male was seen using drugs in the parking lot of Golfview Manor apartments, 1305 W. Vistula St., in Bristol around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.

• Elkhart County police reported an inmate was found to have a synthetic drug at the jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

David Riggs, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle tires were slashed at a home, 316 E. Washington St., sometime early Wednesday morning.