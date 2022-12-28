Elkhart County deputies were called to an accidental shooting at 12:54 p.m. Monday. A 46-year-old man unintentionally shot himself in the knee at 56638 Norman Court, Elkhart, according to deputies.
TRESPASSING
Goshen officers were dispatched to 518 S. Sixth St., in regards to a court-ordered repossession of the residence at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday. Several individuals were issued trespassing warnings.
BURGLARY
• The property manager at Mini Storage Depot, 2908 W. Wilden Ave., reported to Goshen police at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday that multiple storage units had been broken into sometime over the last few days.
• Gail Cowsert reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 3:18 a.m. Sunday multiple storage units at 54300 C.R. 13, Elkhart, were burglarized by a known person.
• Rodney Robinson reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 10:30 p.m. Monday someone forced their way into an RV storage facility at 19316 Industrial Drive, and stole a 2023 Forest River Cedar Creek fifth wheel RV.
ATTEMPTED AUTO THEFT
Kraiger Kennedy reported to Goshen police at 12:09 p.m. the attempted theft of his vehicle at 521 E. Lincoln Ave.
FRAUD
• Karen Horn, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police possible fraud occurring on her bank account.
• Kristen Kercher, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies that fraud was committed against her between Nov. 14 and Dec. 23.
• Gregory Horvath, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone made fraudulent charges using his credit card in Merrillville on Dec. 19 and Dec. 21.
• Jamie Lantz, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between noon and 8 p.m. Saturday someone made a fraudulent check using the account number.
HIT-AND-RUN
William Tindle reported to Goshen police at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday that someone crashed into his vehicle while it was parked in the Menard’s parking lot at 1925 Lincolnway East, and the person did not leave required information.
THEFT
• An employee of Eby Ford, 2714 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday that someone stole a Jeep from the dealership.
• Kenneth Lucas reported to Elkhart County deputies that his 2004 Black Acura TL had broken down on U.S. 20 east of Ind. 19 and that sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and noon Monday someone broke out the front passenger side window and removed his set of car keys, his Social Security card, and the car battery was cut out.
• Colton Nally reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 someone stole packages from 56928 Summit Park Drive, Elkhart.
• Donald White, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10:53 a.m. and 12:53 a.m. Dec. 22 someone committed fraud against him.
• Donnie Lin reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Dec. 11 and Dec. 26 someone stole his catalytic converter from his 2019 Forest River RV at 23725 Springriver Drive, Elkhart.
• Kurt Eby reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:30 a.m. Dec. 20 and noon Dec. 21 someone stole six personal checks and cashed one valued at $500 out of his mailbox in the 57000 block of Ind. 15, Goshen.
AWOL
Elkhart County deputies reported that Holly Bentley, 44, failed to return to lawful custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and is considered absent without leave.