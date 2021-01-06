An Elkhart man has been sentenced to 70 months in prison and two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Gary Bell of the Northern District of Indiana in South Bend, Darnell Verner, 31, Elkhart, was sentenced Wednesday by United States District Court Judge Jon DeGuilio.
Per the case documents, during a two-month period from November 2019 to January 2020, Verner visited gun stores on eight occasions and obtained a firearm each time despite having been convicted of multiple prior felony offenses.
Of the eight firearms Verner obtained, one semi-automatic rifle was recovered when he tried to sell it back to a gun store, the documents state. The whereabouts of the seven other firearms remain unknown.
Bell noted that Verner’s prior convictions include aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, as well as delivery of crack cocaine and heroin.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
THEFT REPORTS
• Sobre Jackson, 1403 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, told Goshen police her 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was stolen from her driveway sometime between Monday and Tuesday.
• Nancy Pineda Arellano, Goshen, told Goshen police her cell phone was stolen from a UPS drop box located at 1222 Briarwood Blvd. at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday.
• Michelle King, 53294 Palmetto Drive, Middlebury, told Elkhart County police someone stole two gaming controllers, an XBox game and prescription medications from her property sometime between Oct. 26 and Dec. 29.
• Guadalupe Lopez told Elkhart County police someone stole a catalytic converter from her vehicle while it was parked at 24478 C.R. 45, Goshen, sometime between 5 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Kaitlyn Groves, Goshen, told Goshen police she learned someone had used her gift card to purchase items from an out-of-state Walmart store at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday.
CRASH REPORTS
• Tiffany Neilson, Goshen, told Goshen police someone struck her vehicle while it was parked unoccupied in the 200 block of South Eighth Street sometime during the early morning of Dec. 24. The driver then left the scene and failed to exchange information.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police were called to 360 Stone Drive at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of vandalism to apartments on the property.
AWOL REPORTS
• Elkhart County police were notified Monday that William Jefferies, 55, failed to return to lawful custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 10 a.m. Dec. 30 and is now considered away without leave.
