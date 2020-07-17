A 31-year-old Nappanee man was arrested on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator Thursday.
Timothy Bonney, 356 W. Market St., was arrested by Elkhart police following a traffic stop at Franklin and Sixth streets around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
THEFTS
• Gail Lemert, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police her wallet, which held cash and cards, was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a house, 68587 C.R. 31, sometime between 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.
• Garrett Sheline, Millersburg, reported to Elkhart County police his homemade trailer, valued at $500, was stolen from a house, 216 S. Benton St., sometime between July 6 and Wednesday.
• Debra Bailey, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police Thursday cash and prescription drugs were stolen from a house, 18827 Sixth St., sometime between July 11 and July 12.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Michael Closson, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a person drove through his yard and damaged it at 58573 C.R. 31 sometime between 11:40 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police located the suspect, and then forwarded the case to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• John Hambrick, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his pickup truck was struck by an SUV in the parking lot of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 5:35 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the SUV left the scene without stopping to exchange information.
• Dean Oliver, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash in the 100 block of North Seventh Street around 5:35 p.m. Thursday.
RUNAWAY
Denise Gunn, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her 17-year-old son ran away from home at Winchester Trails mobile home park around 7:55 p.m. Thursday. Gunn said her son is on house arrest through South Bend.
