A North Webster man was arrested around 8 a.m. Friday following a pursuit that ended in a crash.
Elkhart County police reported that Travis Mrozinski, 25, was fleeing Syracuse police out of Kosciusko County and speeding on C.R. 15 when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and struck a tree near C.R. 30.
Mrozinski then ran from the scene and was apprehended by Syracuse police, according to a police report. He was treated at Goshen Hospital for a head injury.
ARRESTS
• Mark Makowski, 49, 67136 Chadwick Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Brentwood Drive and C.R. 42 around 9:40 p.m. Thursday.
• Isaac Bellman, 22, 520 Lynne Lane South, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of criminal mischief after police responded to a call about vandalism at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., around 6:10 p.m. Thursday. Bellman was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Orlando Bradley, 20, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of battery after police responded to a report that he attacked an employee at Oaklawn, 330 Lakeview Drive, around 12:55 p.m. Thursday.
THEFTS
• Julie Lung, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her scooter was stolen from a house, 401 W. Pike St., around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
• Jeffery Mowery reported to Goshen police a vehicle was stolen from Teledata Inc., 1402 W. Wilden Ave., around 1:55 p.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Conoco reported to Goshen police a theft from the gas station, 112 W. Pike St., around 1:55 p.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Elkhart County police a person stole a drone from the store, 30830 U.S. 20, in Elkhart and then pushed an employee out of the way while leaving the business around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Speedway reported to Goshen police a theft from the business, 1906 Lincolnway East, around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.
• Mark Lee reported to Elkhart County police Thursday a recreational vehicle was stolen from a lot, 18130 U.S. 20, near Goshen sometime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 11.
CRASH
Kiri Latone, Edwardsburg, Michigan, was driving a van when she apparently swerved to avoid another vehicle, left C.R. 5 and struck a tree near C.R. 2 north of Elkhart around 8:55 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Latone and a passenger in the van, Avery Leis, of Elkhart, were taken to Memorial Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Latone was also ticketed for speeding, according to the release.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Jalen Larkin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the front door of a house, 105 Prospect Ave., was damaged around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
DOG BITE
Troy Warstler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was bitten by a dog while he walked his dog in an alley in the 1300 block of South 11th Street around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
