Local police responded to a couple of theft reports, including one allegedly involving mail.
• Victoria Carranza reported to Elkhart County police a person at 64712 C.R. 21 in Goshen stole mail from mailboxes at the front of the complex around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday.
• Caleb Adams reported to Elkhart County police identification, money and tools were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 59162 Melrose Place, near Dunlap sometime between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Kunthea Choeun, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police she believes the engine of her SUV was intentionally damaged while she was working at MasterBrand Cabinets, 1002 Eisenhower Drive North, around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
• Jose Medina, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was written on and vandalized while it was parked at a home, 60846 C.R. 21, around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.
ARREST
Ashley Davis, 28, 516 ½ 10th St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Amberwood Drive and Berkey Avenue around 12:35 a.m. Thursday. Davis was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
DOG CASES
• Alex Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was bitten by a neighbor’s dog at a home, 1210 Cosmo St., around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday.
• Goshen police responded to a call about an aggressive dog tied to the front steps of a home, 515 Mercer Ave., around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. An officer with the Elkhart County Humane Society impounded the dog during the response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.