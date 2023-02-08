Goshen police received a report at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday that lottery tickets were missing from Marathon Gas Station, 1149 N. Main St.
BURGLARY
• Patrick Miller, 312 E. Jefferson St., reported to Goshen police at 11:08 p.m. Monday that someone entered his home.
• Haylie Pruner reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:51 a.m. Tuesday that someone had forced their way through a rear door into a home at 52071 Brookstream Circle, Apt. L, Elkhart, and stole an iPad 9.
THEFTS
• Starcraft Bus' chassis manager reported to Goshen police at 8:34 a.m. Monday a vehicle was stolen from Starcraft, 2367 Century Drive.
• William Cofield reported to Goshen police a package he had delivered was stolen in the 1300 block Cedarbrook Court at 6:31 p.m. Monday.
• Monica Johnson reported to Goshen police at 7:01 p.m. Monday that someone walked out of the salon without paying for her service at The Walk-In Salon, 2809 Ferndale Drive, Goshen.
• Jeffrey Bigler reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone stole a Generac GP6500 generator from his residence, 18411 C.R. 126, between Jan. 5 and Tuesday.
• An employee at U-Haul, 29057 U.S. 33, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that a man approached the front of the building where the lock boxes are located at 6:39 a.m. Monday and removed a set of car keys.
• Amber Soliz reported to Elkhart County deputies that her blue Chevy impala was stolen at 574 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, between midnight and 10 a.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Michael Cardoza reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run at Market Center, 4024 Elkhart Rd. at 11:29 a.m. Monday.
• Daniel Martinez-Gomez reported to Elkhart County deputies that an unidentified vehicle struck the front passenger side of his vehicle in the parking lot of 1651 Toledo Road, Elkhart, and left the scene around 8:46 p.m. Sunday.
• Elkhart County deputies reported a vehicle versus a utility pole crash at 21248 Ind. 119, Goshen, at 9:39 p.m. Monday. The driver fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
FRAUD
• Dallas Barkman reported to Goshen police receiving fraudulent mail at his home in the 200 block of South Main Street at 1:43 p.m. Monday.
• Interra Credit Union, 300 W. Lincoln Ave., reported to Goshen police fraudulent charges at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday.
• Miranda Rae Hand reported to Elkhart County deputies fraudulent activity in the 59000 block of Glenmore Avenue, Goshen, between 12:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 8 a.m. Feb. 4.
• Michael Craw reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:21 p.m. Sunday that he was defrauded of $7,500 after a legitimate business transaction was reported as fraudulent at 20202 C.R. 19, Goshen.
• Shalee Hall reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Jan. 14 and Jan. 22 someone committed fraud at 13352 C.R. 2, Middlebury.
• Andrea Renae Leighton reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Jan. 27, 2022, and April 2, 2022, someone committed fraud at 56346 Tulip Tree Lane, Elkhart.
VEHICLE FOUND
Goshen police reported they were provided with an item found in a recovered stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Oatfield Lane at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 25.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Phylicia Adkins reported to Goshen police that someone intentionally broke a window at her home, 312 E. Jefferson St., at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday.
AWOL
Justin McClure, 32, of Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 4 a.m. Feb. 6 and is considered absent without leave.
OFFICER'S REPORT
Brandon Lizzi reported to Elkhart County deputies that a man wearing a gray T-shirt and driving a light blue Honda Odyssey was picking up packages off porches in the neighborhood at 23274 Century Drive, Goshen, at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. The man returned a package and left the area, the report reads.