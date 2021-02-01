ARREST REPORTS
• Amber Tomblin, 33, 411 N. Main St., Syracuse, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while being a habitual traffic violator following a crash at 16801 Ind. 4 at 9:17 p.m. Friday. She was booked into the county jail.
• Nicholas Escobedo, 28, 1718 Barley Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving with a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop at 2110 Berkey Ave. at 11:07 a.m. Sunday. He was released pending a court date.
• Todd Clay, 29, 2125 Union St., Warsaw, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at 2304 Lincolnway East at 8:09 p.m. Sunday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Alyna Gascho, 21, 55698 Little Creek Lane, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 26 and C.R. 11 at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. Gascho was booked into the county jail.
CRASH REPORTS
• Jerica Janzen, Elkhart, told Goshen police she witnessed a crash in the 300 block of South Third Street at 9:08 a.m. Sunday where the driver then left the scene without providing any information. She reported property damage to a street light at 321 S. Third St., as well as damage to bushes and a car at 109 W. Monroe St.
• Goshen police received a report at 7:32 p.m. Sunday regarding a stop sign at the intersection of Main Street and Hackett Road that had been damaged by a vehicle which then left the scene without providing any information.
• A NIPSCO employee filed a report with Goshen police at 4:19 a.m. Monday indicating that a NIPSCO utility pole had been damaged by a vehicle. The driver left the scene without providing any information.
• Elkhart County police received a report at 12:53 p.m. Friday regarding a vehicle that struck a fence at 19843 U.S. 6, New Paris, sometime between 4:30 and 8 a.m. Thursday. The driver left the scene without providing any information.
THEFT REPORTS
• Brianna Hunt, 53277 Palmetto Drive, Middlebury, filed a report with Elkhart County police Thursday indicating that a hair dryer, a wi-fi box and money were taken from her property sometime between Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.
• An employee of Dollar General, 68533 Ind. 15, New Paris, told Elkhart County police someone stole several items from the store at 6 p.m. Saturday.
AWOL REPORTS
• Elkhart County police were notified at 1:23 p.m. Thursday that Sammy C. Smith, 49, Goshen, failed to return to the Elkhart County Work Release Center and is now considered away without leave.
• Elkhart County police were notified at 1:23 p.m. Thursday that Kristen M. Mora, 38, Elkhart, failed to return to the Elkhart County Work Release Center and is now considered away without leave.
ARSON REPORTS
• Brandon Mendoza, 18857 Sample Court, Goshen, told Elkhart County police a person he gave a ride to set the interior of his car on fire sometime between 4 and 4:27 p.m. Friday, causing damage.
