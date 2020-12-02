Goshen police and Elkhart County sheriff’s deputies made several arrests recently. They include:
• Sean Allison, 33, 3306 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at West Wilden Avenue and Greene Road. He was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
• Isidro Barrientos, 39, 3757 N. 900 West, Lot 64, Cromwell, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop at South Eighth and East Madison streets on a charge of possession of paraphernalia. He was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
• Nelson Bonds, 54, 1018 S. Second St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of shoplifting from Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road. Bonds was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Victoria Hicks reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:36 a.m. Monday that someone stole the catalytic converter off her vehicle while it was parked at 52292 C.R. 9, Elkhart, between 2 p.m. Nov. 14 and 6 p.m. Nov. 19.
• Michelle Bauer reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:31 p.m. Monday that a $10,000 guitar was stolen from her house at 19255 C.R. 40, Goshen, between midnight July 18 and 4 p.m. Nov. 25.
• Adam Wright reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday that a catalytic converter was stolen from a 2020 Ford F-150 while it was parked at 23283 U.S. 33, Elkhart, between Nov. 15 and 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
• Ryan Rowe, South Bend, reported to Goshen police at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday that his prescription medication was stolen while at 2423 Messick Drive, Goshen.
• Yasseli Chavez, LaPorte, reported to Goshen police at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday that her wallet was stolen while she was shopping at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Randal Christophel reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:56 p.m. Monday that at 2:23 p.m. Sunday someone attempted to steal cash at 1101 W. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart.
FRAUD
• Margaret McPherson, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:29 a.m. Monday that at 3 a.m. Nov. 16 someone committed fraud against her.
VANDALIZED
• Ana Ruiz, 18074 Hedgewood Drive, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies Wednesday that at about 12:48 a.m. that day someone vandalized her car’s windshield with a hammer.
• Semiramis Chavarria, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday that the rear window of her vehicle was smashed while parked at 2006 Cedar Drive, Goshen.
CRASHES
• Miguel Cuevas Ramirez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday that he was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Midway and Ferndale roads. His vehicle was damaged.
